Experts say no risk of toxic algae in Lithuania after Poland closes Baltic Sea beaches

After Poland has closed beaches along its Baltic Sea coast due to a toxic algae bloom, experts say that that there is no such risk in Lithuania, informed LETA/BNS.

Polish authorities last week banned swimming at over 50 beaches, saying that toxic cyanobacteria colonies had grown in the unusually warm sea and posed a health threat.





Lithuanian public health specialists say that currently there are no conditions for the growth of these bacteria along the country's Baltic Sea coast.





Municipal officials in Klaipeda, Palanga and Neringa told that no increase in algae growth had been recorded on the beaches.