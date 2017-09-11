Baltic, Ecology, Lithuania, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 30.07.2018, 17:51
Experts say no risk of toxic algae in Lithuania after Poland closes Baltic Sea beaches
BC, Vilnius, 30.07.2018.Print version
After Poland has closed beaches along its Baltic Sea coast due to a toxic algae bloom, experts say that that there is no such risk in Lithuania, informed LETA/BNS.
Polish authorities last week banned swimming at over 50 beaches, saying that toxic cyanobacteria colonies had grown in the unusually warm sea and posed a health threat.
Lithuanian public health specialists say that currently there are no conditions for the growth of these bacteria along the country's Baltic Sea coast.
Municipal officials in Klaipeda, Palanga and Neringa told that no increase in algae growth had been recorded on the beaches.
Other articles:
- 30.07.2018 У граждан стран Балтии самые выгодные паспорта для путешествий по миру
- 30.07.2018 Объявлена предварительная дата десинхронизации электросистем Балтии с БРЭЛЛ
- 30.07.2018 ВВП Литвы во втором квартале вырос на 3,7%
- 30.07.2018 Planes flew mainly from Vilnius to Riga in Lithuania in 1H
- 30.07.2018 Finnish port investment to exceed EUR 46 mln
- 30.07.2018 GET Baltic to announce first LNG auction
- 30.07.2018 Even Larger Cruise Ships to Enter Riga Centre
- 30.07.2018 Vilnius mayor turns to competition watchdog over Yandex.Taxi
- 30.07.2018 Lithuania's 2Q GDP grows 3.7%
- 30.07.2018 Bank of Lithuania started to block websites offering illegal financial services