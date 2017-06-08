Baltic States – CIS, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Russia, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 16.03.2018, 07:50
Russian tourists make 1.7 mln trips to Estonia in 2017
The total number of trips by Russians abroad grew by 8 million or 25.2% to 39.6 million.
The growth can be attributed to the opening of the Turkish market for Russian tourists, stabilization of the ruble and an overall improvement in the economic situation, Rosstat said.
Turkey topped the list of destinations for Russian tourists with 4.5 million trips in 2017. The number surged 5.6-fold after the ban on Russian mass tourism and charter flights to that country was lifted in August.
Occupied Abkhazia was in second place with 4.3 million trips and Finland in third place with 3.3 million trips. The number of trips to these two countries grew respectively 2% and 15.2%. The number of trips to Kazakhstan rose 4.5% to three million and of trips to Ukraine 26.5% to 2.3 million.
The sixth most popular travel destination for Russians was China with two million trips, marking an increase of 19.5%.
- 16.03.2018 Estonia to expand possibilities for helping EU citizens outside Europe
- 15.03.2018 О готовности начать свой бизнес в странах Балтии
- 15.03.2018 Small Planet Group targets further growth after 45% revenue rise in 2017
- 15.03.2018 Расследование: самолет SmartLynx совершил вынужденную посадку в Таллиннском аэропорту с заглохшими двигателями
- 15.03.2018 Европарламент поддержал идею налогообложения предприятий в стране получения прибыли
- 15.03.2018 Пассажиропоток airBaltic вырос на 23%
- 15.03.2018 В Эстонии ищут загубившего химикатами тонны эстонских экоплодов
- 15.03.2018 Euroapotheca buys Ulikooli Apteek
- 15.03.2018 Неспособность политиков договориться мешает синхронизации Балтии с Европой