Russian tourists make 1.7 mln trips to Estonia in 2017

Estonia was the seventh most popular destination for Russian tourists in 2017, and the number of trips by Russians to Estonia grew 14.4% year over year to 1.7 million, Interfax reported citing Rosstat, the statistical office of the Russian Federation, cites LETA/BNS.

The total number of trips by Russians abroad grew by 8 million or 25.2% to 39.6 million.





The growth can be attributed to the opening of the Turkish market for Russian tourists, stabilization of the ruble and an overall improvement in the economic situation, Rosstat said.





Turkey topped the list of destinations for Russian tourists with 4.5 million trips in 2017. The number surged 5.6-fold after the ban on Russian mass tourism and charter flights to that country was lifted in August.





Occupied Abkhazia was in second place with 4.3 million trips and Finland in third place with 3.3 million trips. The number of trips to these two countries grew respectively 2% and 15.2%. The number of trips to Kazakhstan rose 4.5% to three million and of trips to Ukraine 26.5% to 2.3 million.





The sixth most popular travel destination for Russians was China with two million trips, marking an increase of 19.5%.