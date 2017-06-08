Advertising, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Tourism
Daring Vilnius ad as "the G-spot of Europe" goes viral, may become capital's calling card
Created by two students of The Atomic
Garden advertising school in Vilnius back in the summer of 2016, the ad
reads "Nobody knows where it is, but when you find it, it's amazing"
and features a young woman clutching at Vilnius on a map of Europe printed on a
bed-sheet.
The ad began spreading across social media at lightning speed on Thursday
as Vilnius celebrated its 695th birthday.
"Of course, it was a surprise. It wasn't exactly what I expected,
because the work was done some time ago, but it it eventually grabbed
attention. This is a very pleasant surprise," Jurgis Ramanauskas, who conceived the idea jointly with his fellow
student Skaiste Kaurinaite almost
two years ago, told BNS on Friday.
Ramanauskas, who now works as creative manager at an advertising agency,
and The Atomic Garden's managers and teachers say they never posted the image
on social media and guess that it was accidentally borrowed from the school's
website where students' works are published.
"One of the most important things in advertising is a fresh look at
something that has been familiar to you for a long time. Vilnius is a capital
that is not well known to tourists. The insight is simple and direct: as soon
as people discover this place, they immediately fall in love with it,"
Ramanauskas said.
The ad has already attracted interest from the capital's business
development and tourism agency Go
Vilnius.
Inga Romanovskiene, the agency's director, said that they were in talks with the school on
further developing the idea and adapting it to a broader communication
campaign.
