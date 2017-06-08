EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Real Estate, Tourism

German company acquires Liva hotel in Liepaja

German company Leipold + Co GmBH has acquired 100% of shares in AN Projekts company that runs Liva hotel in Latvia’s southwestern Liepaja city, writes LETA, according to Firmas.lv business database.

AN Projekts so far belonged to ALPS Investments (29.68%), BBR (29.68%), MM Investicijas (29.68%), VLA Projekts (9.92%) and Andris Denisovs (1.05%).

 

AN Projekts in 2016 generated EUR 931,460 in sales and earned EUR 149,791 in profit. The company was registered in 2011, and its paid share capital is EUR 2,844.




