Supply of apartments in Riga up 4% in August - Arco Real Estate

In August this year, the supply of apartments in Riga rose 4% from July, while in Riga's largest residential neighborhoods apartment supply was increased 2%, Arco Real Estate said in its latest housing market review, reported LETA/BNS.

Compared to August 2018, the supply of apartments was down 14 % across Riga and fell 8 in the residential neighborhoods.


The highest supply of apartments in August this year was recorded in the neighborhoods of Purvciems, while the lowest supply was in Bolderaja.




