Latvia, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 11.09.2019, 11:24
Supply of apartments in Riga up 4% in August - Arco Real Estate
BC, Riga, 11.09.2019.Print version
In August this year, the supply of apartments in Riga rose 4% from July, while in Riga's largest residential neighborhoods apartment supply was increased 2%, Arco Real Estate said in its latest housing market review, reported LETA/BNS.
Compared to August 2018, the supply of apartments was down 14 % across Riga and fell 8 in the residential neighborhoods.
The highest supply of apartments in August this year was recorded in the neighborhoods of Purvciems, while the lowest supply was in Bolderaja.
Other articles:
- 11.09.2019 Домбровскис будет исполнительным вице-президентом Еврокомиссии по финансовым услугам и экономике
- 11.09.2019 Latvian banking assets down 1% in H1
- 11.09.2019 Estonia's Adven lays cornerstone to EUR 4.9 mln boiler plant in Latvia
- 11.09.2019 Riga port sees number of ship passengers drop 1.7% in eight months
- 11.09.2019 Latvia: Unemployment level down to 5.9% in August
- 10.09.2019 Экспорт латвийских товаров за семь месяцев вырос на 0,7%
- 10.09.2019 In July foreign trade turnover of Latvia was 0.9% larger than a year ago
- 10.09.2019 Правительство не смогло договориться об объявлении чрезвычайного положения в Риге
- 10.09.2019 Puce wants to declare state of emergency in Riga due to crisis in waste management sector
- 10.09.2019 Минэкономики: в 2019 году инфляция в Латвии составит 3%