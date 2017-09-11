Culture, Estonia, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 09.09.2019, 12:19
Estonia: Architectural idea competition for Patarei sea fortress area held in Japan
The work deemed the best as well as most considerate of
Patarei's history was selected in Tokyo on Friday. The latter category was
supported by the Estonian Institute of Historical Memory in cooperation with
the Estonian state real estate manager RKAS. Sergei Metlev and Sandra
Vokk, representatives of the Institute of Historical Memory, also went to
Japan to introduce the museum to be established at Patarei and participate in
the work of the panel of judges of the competition.
"Last year, famous Japanese architect Shuhei Endo
won the idea competition for the Patarei museum. As a result of
this, widespread interest in the tragic past and future of the unique
complex emerged in Japan. Through Patarei prison, we tell the world the
educational story of Estonia and the whole of Europe in the 20th century, in
which freedom fights tyranny. With the support of the state of Estonia, the
Institute of Historical Memory is developing a museum for the commemoration
of victims of communism as well as a research center, as the first stage of it
we opened the exhibition area titled 'Communism is Prison'. The message of this
initiative has not reached the other end of the world," Sandra Vokk,
member of the management board of the Institute of Historical Memory, said.
A project titled "Paralleelne sein"
("Parallel wall") was deemed as the winner of the competition held in
Japan. The panel of judges valued highly the work's respect of the historical
nature of Patarei and the message of a generational connection, a wall motif
reflecting the facade of Patarei as well as the abundance of public areas and a
seaside promenade.
Representative of LivingCG, owner of Lumion, and one
of the organizers of the competition, Chris Christophers, said that
Patarei's historical legacy proved to be a major challenge for Japanese
authors. "However, thanks to smooth cooperation, we built trust and
confidence between the different parties in Japan and Estonia and understood
the surprising proximity of the two cultures and the common understanding of
historical heritage and spirit. All the presentations were well thought out,
including the elaboration of the history of Estonia and Patarei. We hope that
the people of Estonia will appreciate these visions and that the connection
created by the competition will be a valuable asset in furthering cooperation
between our countries in the future," he added.
The conditions of the competition included consideration of the use of the building as a hotel, business and entertainment area and the dominance of Patarei in the area.
Authors of the best work are to visit Estonia in October.
