Wednesday, 04.09.2019, 18:06
Lithuania's Nauseda plans to move to presidential residence only after renovation
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda plans to move from his private house to the presidential residence in the area of Turniskes only after its renovation, according to the Lietuvos Rytas daily writes LETA/BNS.
Antanas Bubnelis, spokesman for the Lithuanian
president, told the daily that preparations are underway for the renovation of
the residence, but he could not say when the president would move to it from
his private house in the area of Pavilnys.
The presidential office has also refrained to disclose how
much money would be needed for the renovation.
Paulius Nemira, deputy director of the VIP Protection
Department, says the existing situation is causing problems regarding Nauseda's
security.
"People can hide from the rain inside vehicles but they
are in fact working in the open air, and we are actively thinking what we will
have to do when the weathers turns nasty or temperatures will drop below
zero," Nemira said.
