Lithuania's Nauseda plans to move to presidential residence only after renovation

Antanas Bubnelis, spokesman for the Lithuanian president, told the daily that preparations are underway for the renovation of the residence, but he could not say when the president would move to it from his private house in the area of Pavilnys.





The presidential office has also refrained to disclose how much money would be needed for the renovation.





Paulius Nemira, deputy director of the VIP Protection Department, says the existing situation is causing problems regarding Nauseda's security.





"People can hide from the rain inside vehicles but they are in fact working in the open air, and we are actively thinking what we will have to do when the weathers turns nasty or temperatures will drop below zero," Nemira said.