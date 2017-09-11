Estonia, Markets and Companies, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 19.08.2019, 09:43
Estonian public broadcaster: We got more for Tuisu properties than expected
In April of this year, altogether three offers were made in
a public auction. Then, the best offer was made by Merko, which made a
bid of 5.53 mln euros. The two other bids were made at 2.7 mln euros and 2.1 mln
euros, respectively.
However, Merko then withdrew from its offer and paid
ERR a deposit of 100,000 euros. The rules did not allow the second or
third bidder to be accepted upon the first's withdrawal, and a new competition
was subsequently organized.
The new competition was also won by Merko, which this
time made a bid of 4.5 mln euros without VAT.
Vilde told that realtor Pindi estimated the price of
the properties on Tuisu and Tervise streets to be 1.6 mln euros, including VAT.
"We then thought that we would like get more for them, Uus Maa started
communicating with the city to value them and sell them for more," he
added.
According to Vilde, a negative aspect of a small market is
that competition is small but at the same time, ERR received more than twice as
high a price as planned.
"The Estonian public broadcaster is hoping to formalize
the transaction in the first days of September," Vilde said. Merko
Ehitus did not yet wish to comment on its plans with the properties to be
purchased.
ERR planned until 2012 to relocate all its operations from
the city center into brand new buildings to be erected on the Kristiine
district plots. In 2012 the supervisory board of ERR decided, however,
that the so-called Tuisu project will be discontinued and development of
buildings for ERR will be started in the city center.
On offer at the auction were properties at 21 Tuisu Street /
2 Tervise Street, 2a Tervise Street, 4 Tervise Street and T3 Tervise Street and
T4 Tervise Street. The total area of the properties is 41,569 square meters.
The public broadcaster is planning to direct the money
received from the sale of the properties into the establishment of a new
television complex between ERR's current news building and radio building in
the region of Gonsiori and Kreutzwaldi streets in the Tallinn city center. The
new complex will be built according to the architectural competition winning
design of Kadarik Tuur Arhitektid.
Estonia is about to start the construction of a new
television complex for public broadcaster ERR and the renovation of the
building of the National Library for 85 mln euros in total, it appears from a
document on real estate investments by the state for the next several years
endorsed by the Cabinet on Thursday.
