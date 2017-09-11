Delta building of University of Tartu reaches full height

The traditional topping out ceremony is to take place at 4 p.m. on Tuesday and will be attended by University of Tartu Rector Toomas Asser, Tartu Deputy Mayor Madis Lepajoe and representatives of construction companies Ehitustrust and Rand & Tuulberg, the university said.





The Delta building, which is being built by the Emajogi River in Tartu's city center, is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019. The Institute of Computer Science, the Institute of Mathematics and Statistics and the Faculty of Economics will be allowed to move into the building at the beginning of the new year.





The general area of the four-story study and research building will be 17,500 square meters and the area of the five-story entrepreneurship building will be 4,700 square meters.





The Delta center will consist of a study and research building and an entrepreneurship building. The objective of the center is to become the flagship of Estonian innovation and bring research-based entrepreneurship, which is linked with study and research, as close to the university as possible, thus opening up possibilities for diverse cooperation.





The entire Delta building was designed by architects Illimar Truverk, Sander Aas, Sander Paljak, Kristjan Lind and Joanna Kordemets from the architectural firm Arhitekt11 OU.





The building, which is located by the Freedom Bridge (Vabadussild) on the northern bank of Emajogi River in Tartu's city center, is being built by construction companies AS Ehitusfirma Rand & Tuulberg and AS Ehitustrust. The construction is being partially financed from the ASTRA measure of the European Union Regional Development Fund aimed at promoting the competitiveness of research and development institutions and higher education institutions.