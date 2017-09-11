Baltic, Estonia, Real Estate
Estonian realtor Pro Kapital extends powers of management board member
The Supervisory Council of listed Estonian realtor AS Pro Kapital Grupp has decided to re-elect member of the management board of Pro Kapital, Edoardo Axel Preatoni, until the end of 2021.
A shorter term than 3 years is allowed by the law and the articles of association of the company and is warranted due to alignment of the term of the members of the management board with the CEO's term of office as well as with setting of annual targets for the company's financial year and corresponding performance assessment.
Edoardo Axel Preatoni has been the management board member of Pro Kapital since Sept. 14, 2016.
AS Pro Kapital Grupp management board will continue with three members -- Paolo Vittorio Michelozzi, Allan Remmelkoor and Edoardo Axel Preatoni.
