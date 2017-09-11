Culture, Lithuania, Real Estate

Vilnius to invite architects to propose ideas for natl concert hall

BC, Vilnius, 18.02.2019.
Representatives of the Vilnius City Municipality, the Ministry of Culture and the International Union of Architects will on Monday officially call a tender for the construction of a concert hall on the Tauras Hill in central Vilnius, informed LETA/BNS.

The conditions of an open international tender will be presented by Minister of Culture Mindaugas Kvietkauskas, Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Simasius, Serban Tiganas, secretary general of the International Union of Architects, and Ruta leitanaite, chair of the Lithuanian Union of Architects.


Global architects will be addressed in a public letter. The winner is expected to be announced in July.


The Lithuanian government and the Vilnius authorities previously agreed that a modern concert hall for 1,500-1,700 should be built on the Tauras Hill by 2023, replacing the existing Trade Union Palace. The project is estimated to cost around 50 mln euros.




