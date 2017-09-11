Culture, Lithuania, Real Estate
Vilnius to invite architects to propose ideas for natl concert hall
Representatives of the Vilnius City Municipality, the Ministry of Culture and the International Union of Architects will on Monday officially call a tender for the construction of a concert hall on the Tauras Hill in central Vilnius, informed LETA/BNS.
The conditions of an open international tender will be presented
by Minister of Culture Mindaugas
Kvietkauskas, Vilnius Mayor Remigijus
Simasius, Serban Tiganas,
secretary general of the International Union of Architects, and Ruta leitanaite, chair of the
Lithuanian Union of Architects.
Global architects will be addressed in a public letter. The
winner is expected to be announced in July.
The Lithuanian government and the Vilnius authorities
previously agreed that a modern concert hall for 1,500-1,700 should be built on
the Tauras Hill by 2023, replacing the existing Trade Union Palace. The project
is estimated to cost around 50 mln euros.
