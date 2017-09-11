Construction, Lithuania, Real Estate
City of Vilnius takes step toward approving national stadium agreement
BC, Vilnius, 14.02.2019.
The City Council of Vilnius gave on Wednesday its preliminary approval to an agreement on the construction of a national stadium in the Lithuanian capital, with a final decision expected to be made in a week's time, informed LETA/BNS.
The draft document passed the first reading in the Council
in a vote of 31 to seven with five abstentions.
Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Simasius warned that the central
government may withdraw from the project and the city risks losing EU
funding if it drags its feet on the project.
The local authority plans to sign
a 25-year national stadium concession agreement with Axis
Industries, a company of the Icor Group.
The value of the project is estimated at 79.9 mln
euros.
