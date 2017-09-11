City of Vilnius takes step toward approving national stadium agreement

The draft document passed the first reading in the Council in a vote of 31 to seven with five abstentions.





Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Simasius warned that the central government may withdraw from the project and the city risks losing EU funding if it drags its feet on the project.





The local authority plans to sign a 25-year national stadium concession agreement with Axis Industries, a company of the Icor Group.





The value of the project is estimated at 79.9 mln euros.