Friday, 01.02.2019
Lidl on the lookout for locations in Parnu, Estonia
One of the potential locations talked about is at the
address 106 Riia Road, with regard to which the city government recently
accepted for procedure an application for a construction permit. The owner of
the plot, a company called P-Trucks OU, wishes to pull down the two buildings
currently standing on the plot and build a shopping mall with a large parking
lot in their place.
The board member of P-Trucks OU, Raimond Parn, said the
company was on the lookout for an anchor tenant and had talked with very many
potential partners, including Lidl.
Parn stressed, though, that nothing had been decided
conclusively.
Lidl has been eyeing expansion to the southwestern Estonian
resort town also earlier. In the last decade, it bought the property at 26
Metsa Street and acquired from the city rights of superficies in relation to
the plot at 169a Riia Road for 99 years as part of its plan to set up a store
in the area between the Papiniit road intersection and Metsa Street. It gave up
the plan 2008 and sold the property.
