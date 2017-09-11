RKAS selling former EconMin building in Tallinn Old Town for EUR 4 mln

The area of the registered immovable at 1 Muurivahe Street / 11 Harju Street in Tallinn's Old Town is 1,976 square meters. The buildings were first put to use in 1957, have an F energy efficiency class and require renovation, RKAS said.





At that, the city planning department of Tallinn is of the opinion the the building complex is located in a heritage conservation area and the addition of extensions and the establishment of new dormers or skylights on parts of the roof on the side of Harju and Muurivahe streets is ruled out.





Special heritage conservation terms have to be coordinated in the heritage conservation office of the city planning department in order to reconstruct or restore the buildings.





The auction will last until March 26.