Lithuania, Real Estate

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Friday, 25.01.2019, 21:50

VNS removed from Vilnius natl stadium tender

BC, Vilnius, 25.01.2019.Print version
AD
Vilniaus Nacionalinis Stadionas (VNS), a company that was last October brought by a court back into the bidding for the construction of a national stadium in Vilnius, was on Thursday disqualified from the concession process by the tender commission, informed LETA/BNS.

"In order to prove its compatibility with the requirements, VNS provided potentially false information on the composition of its consortium, as well as on its technical and financial capacity, and it is, therefore, being excluded from the tender procedure," the capital's local authority said. 


The city had reasonable doubts as to whether VNS could secure sufficient financing for the project after information emerged in the public domain that two of three companies named by the bidder as its potential financial partners had distanced themselves from it, the municipal administration director, said. 


Poland's Budimex and BaltCap funds have denied cooperation with VNS. 


"There is a high risk of the project collapsing if this company wins the concession. We were unable to verify the qualification documents submitted," Poderskis said.  


Renatas Nacajus, CEO and co-owner of VNS, said the company is considering appealing the decision to a court.  


The local authority's decision leaves a consortium led by Axis Industries, a company of the Icor Group, as the sole bidder for the concession contract.


The consortium, which also includes Venetus Capital, Kauno Arena, Populous and Cloud Architektai, offered to carry out the project for 79.9 mln euros, excluding VAT.  


The city concluded talks with Axis Industries last October and planned to sign a contract in December, but the Lithuanian Supreme Court ordered the local authority to accept and consider a bid from VNS, which had been eliminated from the tender procedure.




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 