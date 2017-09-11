Estonia, Financial Services, Real Estate
Friday, 18.01.2019, 22:51
Estonia: Pro Kapital seeking to reduce company's finance costs
BC, Tallinn, 15.01.2019.
The listed Estonian real estate developer Pro Kapital Grupp is starting investor meetings in order to reduce the company's finance costs, informed LETA/BNS.
AS Pro Kapital Grupp
is seeking to reduce the company's finance costs and is currently in the process
of assessing options to improve its current financial position. This can be
done due to improvement of financial results of 2017 and the nine months of
2018, announced earlier, and completion of a large investment project -- the T1
Mall of Tallinn shopping mall. Accordingly, the company has started the process
to arrange a series of investor meetings in the first quarter of 2019, Pro
Kapital told the stock exchange.
Following the investor meetings, the company will determine
the best way for lowering its finance costs.
