Estonia: Pro Kapital seeking to reduce company's finance costs

AS Pro Kapital Grupp is seeking to reduce the company's finance costs and is currently in the process of assessing options to improve its current financial position. This can be done due to improvement of financial results of 2017 and the nine months of 2018, announced earlier, and completion of a large investment project -- the T1 Mall of Tallinn shopping mall. Accordingly, the company has started the process to arrange a series of investor meetings in the first quarter of 2019, Pro Kapital told the stock exchange.





Following the investor meetings, the company will determine the best way for lowering its finance costs.