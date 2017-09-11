Apartment prices in Soviet-era houses in Riga unchanged in October 2018 – association

On the secondary apartment market, prices did not change in downtown Riga but rose 0.1% in Riga Region.





Apartment prices in new residential projects went down 2% in downtown Riga, rose 0.2% in Riga's residential neighborhoods and increased 0.5% in the Riga Region. In Jurmala, the Latvian sea-side resort town close to Riga, apartment prices in new houses rose 1%.





According to information provided by LANIDA, the average apartment price in new residential projects was 2,650 euros per square meter in the Riga center, 1,405 euros per square meter in Riga’s residential neighborhoods, 1,020 euros per square meter in Riga Region and 2,720 euros per square meter in Jurmala.





The average apartment price in the secondary market was 1,507 euros per square meter in downtown Riga, 789 euros per square meter in Riga’s residential neighborhoods, and 538 euros per square meter in in Riga Region.





The average price of private houses was 1,131 euros per square meter in Riga's residential neighborhoods, 911 euros per square meter in the Riga Region and 1,355 euros in Jurmala.





The housing market price indicator for October 2018 was based on the results obtained through monitoring of the actual transactions concluded by Ober-Haus, Latio and Balsts real estate companies.