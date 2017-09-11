Latvia, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 12.11.2018, 21:28
Apartment prices in Soviet-era houses in Riga unchanged in October 2018 – association
On the secondary apartment market, prices did not change in downtown Riga
but rose 0.1% in Riga Region.
Apartment prices in new residential projects went down 2% in downtown
Riga, rose 0.2% in Riga's residential neighborhoods and increased 0.5% in the
Riga Region. In Jurmala, the Latvian sea-side resort town close to Riga,
apartment prices in new houses rose 1%.
According to information provided by LANIDA, the average apartment price
in new residential projects was 2,650 euros per square meter in the Riga
center, 1,405 euros per square meter in Riga’s residential neighborhoods, 1,020
euros per square meter in Riga Region and 2,720 euros per square meter in
Jurmala.
The average apartment price in the secondary market was 1,507 euros per
square meter in downtown Riga, 789 euros per square meter in Riga’s residential
neighborhoods, and 538 euros per square meter in in Riga Region.
The average price of private houses was 1,131 euros per square meter in
Riga's residential neighborhoods, 911 euros per square meter in the Riga Region
and 1,355 euros in Jurmala.
The housing market price indicator for October 2018 was based on the
results obtained through monitoring of the actual transactions concluded by Ober-Haus, Latio and Balsts real
estate companies.
