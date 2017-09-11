Vilnius expects bid from reinstated bidder for natl stadium contract within 1-2 months

"We have to go back to the stage of preliminary bids. We'll go to the Public Procurement Office this week to record how VNS's proposal is submitted and will then assess if the bidder qualifies," Povilas Poderskis told reporters.





VNS should submit a detailed proposal within a month or two, and Vilnius' authorities will then evaluate bids, the official said.





"We expect that everything will take up to four months and we'll then have a clear scenario," he said.





Poderskis said he saw no sense in adjusting the project's completion date now set for 2022.





The city concluded talks with the winning bidder, a consortium led by Axis industries, on October 11 and planned to sign a contract in December.





However, the Supreme Court last Friday suspended the procedure for awarding the national stadium concession, stopping the city from signing the contract with Axis Industries.





The court ordered the municipal authorities to accept a bid from VNS, which had been eliminated from the bidding. Nacionalinio Stadiono Operatorius, a company controlled by Renatas Nacajus, and Naudos Virsmas, a company of Anele Irute Brusokiene, each hold 50% of shares in VNS.





The Axis Industries-led consortium, which also includes Venetus Capital, Kauno Arena, Populous and Cloud Architektai, offered to build the national stadium complex for 79.9 mln euros, including a football stadium estimated to cost 33.8 mln euros.





VNS, jointly with Turkey's Kayi Insaat, the builder of the Ozas shopping mall in Vilnius, offered to carry out the project for 77.886 mln euros.