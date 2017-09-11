Baltic States – CIS, Construction, Lithuania, Real Estate, Ukraine
Over 2,500 Ukrainian construction workers work in Lithuania – association
The
Lithuanian Migration Department estimates their number will grow 30-50% next
year.
The
department issued 22,200 visas to Ukrainians in the seven months of 2018,
compared to over 23,000 visas over the last year. And 80% of them were issued
to Ukrainians. Another 6,300 Ukrainians received Lithuanian residence permits,
compared to almost 6,000 residence permits issued to Ukrainians over the whole
last year.
"Over
the next few years the number of Ukrainian citizens coming to Lithuania will
continue to grow. It will happen due to a lack of workforce in Lithuania and a
visa free regime for Ukrainian citizens. If immigration continues to grow at
this rate, we can expect the number of incoming Ukrainians to grow 30-50% next
year, compared to this year," Evelina
Gudzinskaite, head of the Migration Department, told.
Dalius Gedvilas, head of the Lithuanian Association of
Construction Workers, says around 2,500 Ukrainians are now employed by
Lithuanian construction companies. But these are only estimates as some of them
are employed via Ukrainian-registered companies and in that case people don’t
need visas.
