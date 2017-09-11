Construction, Estonia, Markets and Companies, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 13.08.2018, 16:29
Builders hard to find in Estonia for smaller projects – 1Partner
"Private builders are engaged in building shopping malls, apartment
buildings and commercial buildings as subcontractors and do not want to accept
smaller or single jobs. It is more profitable for them to work on larger
projects where there is more long-term work," Vahter said.
"If people buy an apartment now that needs renovation, they have to
have an acquaintance who is a builder or need to be handy at renovating
themselves, otherwise the process will be long and expensive," Vahter
said, adding that the hourly prices of builders has risen 30 to 40% in the past
few years.
According to Vahter, another problem with the shortage of construction
workers is that the quality of construction is also sometimes unstable,
although this mainly concerns private persons that hire builders for small
projects. In case of large projects, there are usually no such problems since
subcontractors use workforce rental companies who import workforce from Poland
and who, in turn, bring in inexpensive workforce from Ukraine, he added.
- 13.08.2018 Wind energy brings electricity price down in Lithuania – Litgrid
- 13.08.2018 40% молодых латвийцев намерены развивать собственный бизнес – опрос банка SEB
- 13.08.2018 Estonia faced with EU fine for non-compliance with wastewater treatment rules
- 13.08.2018 There is shortage of low-qualified workforce – Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija
- 13.08.2018 Nortal asking Estonia to sign agreement on avoidance of double taxation with Botswana
- 13.08.2018 Lithuania's Auga Group enters Canadian market
- 13.08.2018 H1 profit of Silvano grows by nearly half on year
- 13.08.2018 Auga group выходит на рынок Канады
- 13.08.2018 Оборот Gamma-A повысился на 13,5% в 2017 году
- 13.08.2018 Больше всего не хватает малоквалифицированных работников - Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija