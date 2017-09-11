Builders hard to find in Estonia for smaller projects – 1Partner

"Private builders are engaged in building shopping malls, apartment buildings and commercial buildings as subcontractors and do not want to accept smaller or single jobs. It is more profitable for them to work on larger projects where there is more long-term work," Vahter said.





"If people buy an apartment now that needs renovation, they have to have an acquaintance who is a builder or need to be handy at renovating themselves, otherwise the process will be long and expensive," Vahter said, adding that the hourly prices of builders has risen 30 to 40% in the past few years.





According to Vahter, another problem with the shortage of construction workers is that the quality of construction is also sometimes unstable, although this mainly concerns private persons that hire builders for small projects. In case of large projects, there are usually no such problems since subcontractors use workforce rental companies who import workforce from Poland and who, in turn, bring in inexpensive workforce from Ukraine, he added.