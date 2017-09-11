Baltic States – CIS, Estonia, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 16.05.2018, 13:39
Ukrainian real estate portal: highest real estate prices of Baltics in Tallinn
Last year, the average price of a square meter of housing in Tallinn was 1,700 euros and rose 12% on year. Now the average price has risen to approximately 1,800 euros per square meter. If the Estonian market is analyzed across cities, the cheapest real estate is in Moisakula -- approximately 40 euros per square meter. The price varies between 168-1,700 euros per square meter across counties, Ria.com Marketplace said.
The price of one square meter in Riga is on average 1,390 euros. Growth of the last month was 1%, unlike Tallinn where the growth of the last month was 7.5%. The price of one square meter 30-50 kilometers away from Riga is on average 524 euros. There is high demand for used apartments in Riga -- 700-900 euros per square meter -- or studio apartments.
The average price of one square meter in Vilnius is 1,500 euros and prices rose in the last six months. Thus, growth was 4.8% in Kaunas, 3.1% in Panevezyses, 2.4% in Klaipeda and 3.6% in Vilnius. Due to the growth in prices, many residents of Lithuania are buying housing not in Vilnius, but elsewhere where prices are more affordable.
Real estate prices are decreasing in Ukraine. In March-April alone, the price decreased was 2.8%. In Kiev, the average price per square meter by now is 831 euros. But the indicator remains between 366-724 euros per square meter in regions and according to analysts, the real estate prices may drop in the future as well. Due to the low income of Ukrainians, the most popular real estate among the population are studio and two-room apartments, mainly Khrushchyovkas, the portal said.
- 16.05.2018 В Эстонии рост цен на бензин побил пятилетний рекорд
- 16.05.2018 Эстонские покупатели в приграничных магазинах дали Латвии 13% всего алкогольного акциза
- 16.05.2018 Версия: жители Юрмалы против стройки, связанной с семьей Шкеле
- 16.05.2018 Bill about TV content in EU languages aimed at restricting Russian propaganda to be rewritten
- 16.05.2018 In Q1, the number of building permits for the construction of new buildings in Lithuania increased by 56%
- 16.05.2018 Arco: standard-design apartment prices in Riga climb 2.9% in January-April
- 16.05.2018 В расширение торгового центра Origo и строительство бизнес-центра Origo One инвестируют 70 млн. евро
- 15.05.2018 Number of tourists hosted at Latvian hotels rose by 15.3% in Q1
- 15.05.2018 In Q1, the volume of construction work carried out in Lithuania amounted to EUR 448.4 mln
- 15.05.2018 The employment rate was 66.6% in Estonia in Q1