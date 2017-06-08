Banks, Latvia, Real Estate
New Hanza project in Riga will most probably be implemented
Estonian investment fund EfTEN
Capital head in Latvia, Viktors
Savins told that he did not know what ABLV Bank was planning to do with the
project, but the area had very good prospects. This means that the project will
be implemented, in one form or another.
When asked whether there could be buyers for New Hanza at
the moment, Savins said this was a very large project, and investors on the
Baltic market might be short of funds to buy such a project.
"I would rather say that the project could be sold in
parts," said Savins. "Nevertheless, the project is located in the
capital, in a very good location, infrastructure is already in place, therefore
investors will be interested in the project," he believes.
Factors that may affect the project, besides liquidation of ABLV Bank, include the overall economic
and market development, and increasing construction costs.
Real estate consulting company Colliers International head in Latvia Deniss Kairans also told LETA that New Hanza was a project with a
great concept and in an excellent location, therefore development of the
project would definitely continue.
"Right now we don't have full information about ABLV Bank's self-liquidation but,
generally speaking, investors are very interested in development projects, and
this particular project is in the right place, good for construction of office
buildings, apartment buildings, hotels and recreational venues," said
Kairans.
It is impossible to predict at the moment whether New Hanza
will be bought by a different developer or the bank's owners will themselves
buy it from the bank, or maybe several investors will be found for the project,
he added.
As reported, ABLV Bank
has put on hold all contracts that the bank's subsidiary, Pillar signed with
New Hanza quarter subcontractors.
The bank's liquidators will decide what happens to the New
Hanza project.
