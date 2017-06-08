Latvia, Real Estate

Supply of standard-design apartments in Riga up 5% in January

In January 2018, the supply of standard-design apartments in Riga rose by 5% from the previous month, while supply in Riga's largest residential neighborhoods increased by 3%, Arco Real Estate said in its latest housing market review, cites LETA.

The supply was higher compared to January 2017 – the overall supply of apartments in Riga was 8% higher than a year ago, and the supply in the largest residential neighborhoods was 10% higher.


The highest supply of apartments was recorded in the neighborhoods of Purvciems, Kengarags and Imanta, while the lowest supply of apartments was in Bolderaja.




