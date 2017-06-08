Latvia, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 14.02.2018, 08:40
Supply of standard-design apartments in Riga up 5% in January
BC, Riga, 14.02.2018.Print version
In January 2018, the supply of standard-design apartments in Riga rose by 5% from the previous month, while supply in Riga's largest residential neighborhoods increased by 3%, Arco Real Estate said in its latest housing market review, cites LETA.
The supply was higher compared to January 2017 – the overall supply of apartments in Riga was 8% higher than a year ago, and the supply in the largest residential neighborhoods was 10% higher.
The highest supply of apartments was recorded in the neighborhoods of Purvciems, Kengarags and Imanta, while the lowest supply of apartments was in Bolderaja.
Other articles:
- 14.02.2018 Bank of Latvia buys EUR 6.8 mln worth of securities under ECB program
- 14.02.2018 FinMin raises Latvia’s economic growth forecast for 2018 to 4%
- 14.02.2018 Latvian ports see cargo turnover fall 22.1% in January
- 14.02.2018 Court orders Rigas Satiksme to suspend its contract with RMS minibus operator as of 2019
- 14.02.2018 Latvia interested in expanding economic cooperation with UAE
- 14.02.2018 EUR 96 mln to be invested in infrastructure of Estonian defense forces in 4 years
- 14.02.2018 Apartment prices in Soviet-time houses in Riga up 0.7% in January
- 14.02.2018 Olainfarm plans to start packing five of its products for Belarus market
- 14.02.2018 Transport, environmental, social inclusion and education projects show greatest progress in absorption of EU funds in Latvia
- 13.02.2018 ABLV рассматривает возможность опротестовать доклад Управления Министерства финансов США по борьбе с финансовыми преступлениями