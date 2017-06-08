Financial Services, Latvia, Real Estate
Apartment prices in Soviet-time houses in Riga down 0.5% in December
On the secondary market, apartments in the city center dropped in price by
3% month-on-month, while the average price of apartments in Riga Region
declined 2% in December.
Apartment prices in new residential projects went down 2% in downtown Riga
and 1% in the residential neighborhoods. In Riga Region, prices of new
apartments rose 0.2% and in Jurmala prices of new apartments dropped 3.5%
month-on-month.
The market price indicator for December 2017 was based on monitoring
results provided by Ober-Haus, Latio
and Balsts real estate companies.
According to the information provided by the real estate companies, in
December 2017, the average apartment price in new projects was EUR 2,630 per
square meter in the city center, EUR 1,330 per square meter in Riga’s
residential neighborhoods, EUR 882 per square meter in Riga Region and EUR
2,695 per square meter in Jurmala.
In December, the average price in the secondary apartment market was EUR
1,390 per square meter in the city center, EUR 764 per square meter in Riga’s
residential neighborhoods, and EUR 518 in Riga Region.
The average price of private houses was EUR 1,180 per square meter in
Riga’s residential neighborhoods, EUR 909 per square meter in Riga Region and
EUR 1,303 in Jurmala.
