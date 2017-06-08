Estonian realtor: construction sector boom affecting entire property market

"The effect from an almost 20% rise in construction prices and problems with finding skilled labor has become so profound that it is having a direct impact on the real estate sector, as all business plans just don't work any more," Elar Udam, manager of Pindi Kinnisvara, said on Friday.

He said that as a result, the development of apartment houses with more favorable prices per square meter is being postponed and the construction of private homes is coming to a standstill.

"If the supply of favorably priced new apartments in the suburbs falls below the critical limit, the direct effect from this will be skyrocketing prices for aftermarket apartments, which definitely is not good news given the current relative stability of the market. This, in its turn, will take the selling prices of other apartments higher, and that's how waves of increase are created," Udam said.

Udam described the termination of contracts as a second major problem. "It depends which of the sides has stronger nerves, but there have been requests to terminate from both sides. On the one hand it's when the contracting party feels that he is unable to fulfill the promises, and on the other hand when the builder feels that the construction contract concluded a year ago is too constrictive under today's conditions and it's cheaper to pay the fine for termination than to take the torture of carrying on at all costs," he said.

As at the end of November, 115 apartment house development projects with 2,453 apartments were underway in Tallinn and Harju County. In Tallinn, new apartments are built mainly in the more expensive districts of Central Tallinn and North Tallinn.

Peep Sooman, selling partner at Pindi, said that even though there's tight competition on the market for new apartments, more and more projects are being started in Central Tallinn and North Tallinn and fewer in the more favorable regions where a new apartment could be afforded also by young families.

"The number of offers in the suburbs is quietly beginning to dwindle because profit margins have become dangerously narrow due to high construction prices," Sooman said.