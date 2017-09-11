Youth in shaping perspective social progress: teachers’ role

Eugene Eteris, BC International Editor, Copenhagen, 11.09.2019.



The European Commission is heavily investing in young peoples’ education and creating new opportunities for them to shape society. To create a better Europe, actually, means empowering young people. The Baltic States’ education ministries and science academies shall follow good examples.

The foundations of a true European Education Area have been laid some years ago by the EU and the member states' efforts to strengthen excellence and inclusion, as well as creating a future in which learning abroad will become standard for most of young people. European Universities are being developed, a game changer for students and Europe's higher education landscape. New recent EU initiatives like the European Solidarity Corps and DiscoverEU are enabling young people to bring positive change to communities and experience what it feels like to be Europeans.


