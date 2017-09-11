New Commission’s college draft is approved

President-elect Ursula von der Leyen has agreed to the draft list of Commissioners-designate provided by the Council of the European Union. This follows a series of formal interviews President-elect von der Leyen held, over the past weeks, with each of the persons suggested by the states as candidates for Commissioner.

The Council of the European Union has to adopt this list, in accordance with the Treaty on European Union (Art. 17(7), TEU), after which the list will be published in the Official Journal of the EU. Then the President-elect von der Leyen will announce the distribution of portfolios and the way she intends to organise the work of the next European Commission.





The European Parliament shall then give its consent to the entire College of Commissioners, including the President and the High-Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission. This is preceded by hearings of the Commissioners-designate in the relevant parliamentary committees, in line with Rule 125 of the Parliament's Rules of Procedure. After the Parliament gives its consent, the European Council formally appoints the European Commission.





Proposed list of Commissioners-designate for the next Commission:

Austria: Johannes Hahn*; Belgium: Didier Reynders; Bulgaria: Mariya Gabriel*;

Croatia: Dubravka Šuica; Cyprus: Stella Kyriakides; Czech Republic: Věra Jourová*;

Denmark: Margrethe Vestager*; Estonia: Kadri Simson; Finland: Jutta Urpilainen ;

France: Sylvie Goulard ; Greece: Margaritis Schinas; Hungary: László Trócsányi;

Ireland: Phil Hogan*; Italy: Paolo Gentiloni; Latvia: Valdis Dombrovskis*;

Lithuania: Virginijus Sinkevičius; Luxemburg: Nicolas Schmit; Malta: Helena Dalli;

Netherlands: Frans Timmermans*; Poland: Janusz Wojciechowski ; Portugal: Elisa Ferreira;

Romania: Rovana Plumb; Slovakia: Maroš Šefčovič*; Slovenia: Janez Lenarčič and

Sweden: Ylva Johansson.

Josep Borrell (Spain) was designated High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy by the European Council in agreement with President-elect Ursula von der Leyen (Germany).





Note: by *) are mentioned Commissioners serving in the present college.

Ursula von der Leyen was proposed as candidate for President of the European Commission by the European Council on 2 July 2019. On the basis of the Political Guidelines she set out before the European Parliament, which has elected her for the post of the next President of the European Commission by a majority of 387 votes in the European Parliament plenary session of 16 July 2019.

On 23 August, the Council received a letter from the UK Representative to the EU stating that: “As the United Kingdom will be leaving the European Union on 31 October 2019, the Prime Minister announced in the House of Commons on 25 July that we would not nominate a UK Commissioner for the new Commission, and that this was not intended to stop the EU appointing a new Commission. In accordance with the Prime Minister's Statement, the United Kingdom will not be nominating a candidate for the 2019-2024 College of Commissioners.”





Source: https://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-19-5537_en.htm?locale=en