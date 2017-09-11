EU – Baltic States, Modern EU
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 10.09.2019, 11:06
New Commission’s college draft is approved
The Council of the European Union has to adopt this list, in
accordance with the Treaty on European Union (Art. 17(7), TEU), after which the
list will be published in the Official Journal of the EU. Then the President-elect
von der Leyen will announce the distribution of portfolios and the way she
intends to organise the work of the next European Commission.
The European Parliament shall then give its consent to the
entire College of Commissioners, including the President and the
High-Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President
of the European Commission. This is preceded by hearings of the
Commissioners-designate in the relevant parliamentary committees, in line with
Rule 125 of the Parliament's Rules of Procedure. After the Parliament gives
its consent, the European Council formally appoints the European Commission.
See the Rule at: http://www.europarl.europa.eu/sides/getDoc.do?pubRef=-//EP//TEXT+RULES-EP+20140701+RULE-118+DOC+XML+V0//EN&language=EN&navigationBar=YES
Proposed list of Commissioners-designate for the next
Commission:
Austria: Johannes Hahn*; Belgium: Didier
Reynders; Bulgaria: Mariya Gabriel*;
Croatia: Dubravka Šuica; Cyprus: Stella
Kyriakides; Czech Republic: Věra Jourová*;
Denmark: Margrethe Vestager*; Estonia: Kadri
Simson; Finland: Jutta Urpilainen ;
France: Sylvie Goulard ; Greece: Margaritis
Schinas; Hungary: László Trócsányi;
Ireland: Phil Hogan*; Italy: Paolo Gentiloni;
Latvia: Valdis Dombrovskis*;
Lithuania: Virginijus Sinkevičius; Luxemburg: Nicolas
Schmit; Malta: Helena Dalli;
Netherlands: Frans
Timmermans*; Poland: Janusz Wojciechowski ; Portugal: Elisa
Ferreira;
Romania: Rovana
Plumb; Slovakia: Maroš Šefčovič*; Slovenia: Janez Lenarčič
and
Sweden: Ylva Johansson.
Josep Borrell (Spain) was designated High
Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy by the
European Council in agreement with President-elect
Ursula von der Leyen (Germany).
Note: by *) are
mentioned Commissioners serving in the present college.
Ursula von der Leyen was proposed as candidate for President
of the European Commission by the European Council on 2 July 2019. On the basis
of the Political Guidelines she set out before the European Parliament, which
has elected her for the post of the next President of the European Commission
by a majority of 387 votes in the European Parliament plenary session of 16
July 2019.
On 23 August, the Council received a letter from the UK
Representative to the EU stating that: “As the United Kingdom will be leaving
the European Union on 31 October 2019, the Prime Minister announced in the
House of Commons on 25 July that we would not nominate a UK Commissioner for
the new Commission, and that this was not intended to stop the EU appointing a
new Commission. In accordance with the Prime Minister's Statement, the United
Kingdom will not be nominating a candidate for the 2019-2024 College of
Commissioners.”
More on the homepage of President-elect Ursula von
der Leyen
Source: https://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-19-5537_en.htm?locale=en
- 10.09.2019 Combating tax evasion: urgent task for EU governments
- 09.09.2019 Pavilion of Latvian Defence Industry will be unveiled in London
- 09.09.2019 Vilnius Makes Bid to Host Ronaldo and Messi Dinner
- 09.09.2019 SES Redefines Live Events with Synchronised Satellite and OTT
- 09.09.2019 Латвийцы готовы платить больше за дизайн – патриотичный и не только
- 09.09.2019 Chinese embassy in Estonia: Journalist's task to support good relations between countries
- 09.09.2019 Как делать бизнес в Испании. Из личного опыта
- 06.09.2019 Выручка Lietuvos energija в 2019 году выросла на 26,4%
- 06.09.2019 Уровень трудозанятости в Эстонии не изменился в годовом сравнении
- 06.09.2019 Финский Lindstrom купил Tallinna Pesumaja