Enforcing sustainability: modern challenges and reforms in education (II)
The success of implementing SDGs depends - first of all – on
the ability at states’ education policies to accommodate the SDGs and 169
targets to modern sustainable growth patterns and challenges. Thus, teaching
SDGs is partially divided among several education policies’ levels: schools,
colleagues and higher education institutions, both general and special.
Teaching and training today’s youth means provide
contemporary skills to tomorrow’s policy- and economy- decision makers,
providing them with necessary basic knowledge on modern 4th
industrial revolution challenges with a critical approach as well as
system-thinking on complex socio-economic problems.
Introducing SDGs into the national education agenda requires
fundamental reassessment of existing education and teaching methods. That means
that colleges and higher education institutions shall teach the necessary
skills for SDGs; the teaching methods shall be adapted to needed general and
professional skills for practical SDGs implementation in the transformed
socio-economic policies.
See the first article
“Enforcing sustainability: modern challenges and needed reforms (I). 16.08.2019.
In: http://www.baltic-course.com/eng/modern_eu/?doc=150813&ins_print;
Long-term professional and vocational education/training
shall be available through people’s life span. All national middle- and high-
education institutions shall provide valuable examples for teaching future
decision-makers providing them with the necessary skills.
For example, cross-sectoral approaches to syllabus and
curricular shall include cross-faculty approaches to the knowledge system when including
the SDGs components into a systematic analysis. Besides, some training aspects
shall be considered too: “teaching the teachers” about the SDGs requirements;
developing new e-learning skills in SDGs and partnerships with other
universities teaching SDGs; providing coordination among national political,
economic, business, cultural and educational authorities to facilitate the SDGs
state’s fulfillment obligations, as well as an exchange of positive practices.
See, e.g.: https://www.universityworldnews.com/post.php?story-20181106131352348
The needed dynamic reforms in national education policies are
connected to the mentioned I the first article “triangle” in SDGs
implementation: social, economic and environmental dimensions in the national growth
which required adequate reflection in national education and training.
The issues connected to the SDGs implementation have vital
consequences for the EU and the member states’ education policies: coordinating
and supplementing “competence” for the former and efficient policies adequate
to prosperous SDGs transition for the latter. It is quite notable that the
Commission has been closely watching the member states’ efforts in meeting the global
and European SDG targets.
National education policies are generally oriented towards
two main goals: a) providing youth with the necessary knowledge in natural,
social and technical spheres; and b) equipping the youth with “specific”
knowledge, skills and experiences (often creating new knowledge) fitted for the
constantly changing labour markets. SDGs are in the second path, though
“educators” have to acquire a broad spectrum of knowledge in both, though be
specifically aware of the three components in SDGs implementation: social,
economic and environmental (mentioned in the first article).
Fitting into the new education challenges is not an easy
task: the EU has provided educators with some hints on possible changes. According
to two most probable scenarios, a huge gearing up for an “intelligent
capitalism” in manufacturing/industry and services promises the disappearance
of labour as a factor of production; it is advocating also massive old-skills’
disappearance too. Another scenario (a “hybrid” one) argues that future changes
should involve augmented intelligence rather than autonomous learning systems (a
model with human skills under control). The third scenario (a “normal”
one) states that it is business as usual and that AI and intelligent systems
are just another tech-hype discourse that will erode, but also create, new
skills and jobs.
All three scenarios are based on models of change, but the
first two recognise that there is something at work that is different from old
linear industrial processes of scale and assembly, i.e. circular economies,
which part of several SDGs -3, 8, 9 and 15…
More in the following links:
- EU Erasmus+ programme;
- European Structural and Investment Funds, including the Youth Employment Initiative;
- European Solidarity Corps, as well as
- Horizon 2020, and
- European Institute of
Innovation and Technology.
Mentioned scenarios shall be kept in mind in designing new national
education policies while being revised along the new tasks for the “education governance”,
such as: - introducing SDGs into the national socio-economic planning
structures, - developing new specializations on sustainability in the
universities, - creating “model” curricular on SDGs on all level of education
and training, etc.
There are two sides in the SDG educational facilities: theoretical
and practical; the former provides additional SDG knowledge and
cross-sectoral synergy, the latter - practical steps in introducing SDGs into
national sectoral growth, e.g. in energy and construction, in transport and
tourism, to name a few.
Numerous international organisation are already active in
the SDGs implementation, e.g. the UN bodies (the UN SDG Academy) and mostly OECD,
which provide practical guidance for the so-called “national policy coherence
for sustainable development”, which includes the following main “instruments”
for decision-makers in the education policies: a) improving understanding of
interactions and synergies among SDGs and national growth models; b)
strengthening public/private institutional mechanisms in the SDGs integrative
implementation, and c) monitoring and assessing progress in SDGs policy’
coherence.
More in the OECD online policy toolkit:
http://www.oecd.org/governance/pcsd/toolkit/?utm_source=Adestra&utm_medium=email&utm_content=Discover&utm_campaign=PCSD%20Newsletter%20July%202019&utm_term=demo
HESI’s initiative
In order to occupy the mainstream in national and regional
policies, the SDGs would have to become an integral part in the educational
policies. Some steps in the right directions have been already made: a new
initiative was adopted to create a specific “SDGs-education network” as a step
in activating universities to increase their contribution towards SDGs
implementation.
By sharing good practice, European and global universities
will strengthen the educators’ impetus into SDGs practical implementation for
sustainable development and the national growth.
The initiative was inaugurated by the three global education
groups: the Association of Commonwealth Universities, the Agence
universitaire de la Francophone and the International
Association of Universities agreed on a network to increase the
contribution of universities to the SDGs implementation. That means that
already more than 2,000 different universities globally are already in the
network!
Academic professionals see the network “Higher Education
Sustainability Initiative, HESI” as an important step in global cooperation
around the “teaching SDGs” idea. The three educational organisations
representing the Anglo-Saxon, Francophone and international universities’
association are seeking to consolidate higher education’s role in implementing
SDGs, in creating new sustainable knowledge and innovation, in developing a
generations of new leaders and skilled professionals who will implement SDGs
ideas and concepts for the benefit of progressive socio-economic development in
countries around the world.
More on the HESI
and the Association of Commonwealth Universities opinion in:
https://www.universityworldnews.com/post.php?story=20190719135507840
I am particularly glad about the HESI, as finally –since the
SDGs was agreed on at the end of 2015 - the idea of “teaching SDGs” has been
taken seriously by the global education facilities. As a member of both the
global and Northern European SDSN groups, I was constantly pushing forward the
“teaching SDGs” project (while teaching SDGs implementation at the bachelor’s level).
To the satisfaction of us all teaching SDGs, we have at last an
“umbrella-organisation” that will, hopefully, start doing something
positive.
Including sustainability and circular economy issues into
the states’ education and training policies can play a decisive role in helping
every state to implement SDGs’ agendas: that could be the main drive and
outcome of the HESI’s activity. However, only the time can tell how these
activities would really help the states’ decision-makers in a noble task to
implement SDGs!
There are about 1,8 million researchers working in thousands
of European universities, science centers and in industries. By working
together across borders, sectors and disciplines, the member states can push
the boundaries of science towards developing practical SDGs applications.
Teaching sustainability
Teachers are the most important resource in modern education
processes; suffice it to say that in most countries, teachers’ salaries and
expenses represent the greatest share of expenditure in education. This
“investment in teachers” is having significant returns: research shows that
being taught by the best teachers can make a real difference in the learning systems
and in the life’s outcomes compared to otherwise similar occasions.
According to the Teaching and Learning International Survey
(TALIS), teachers are not “interchangeable workers” in a kind of industrial
assembly line; individual teachers can change lives – and better teachers are
crucial to improving the education that schools provide.
Improving the effectiveness, efficiency and equity of
schooling depends, in large measure, on ensuring that competent people want to
work as teachers and that their teaching is of high quality. The TALIS report,
building on data from the Indicators of Education Systems (INES) program and
the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA), explores three teacher-policy
questions concerning: a) best-performing countries to select, evaluate and
compensate teachers; b) equity of education systems, and c) means to attract
and retain talented men and women to teaching.
Source: https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/education/effective-teacher-policies-9789264301603-en
Teaching
sustainability is challenging because of the interdisciplinary nature of the
SDG problems: by the essence of sustainability, the teaching process requires
both cross-sectoral and holistic knowledge which is not presently taught in the
universities. Thus, when teaching sustainability, instructors are often facing
the need to dwell into uncharted waters of other scientific fields - natural,
technical and social. Hence, ways to build sustainability’s qualification need
interdisciplinary approach.
As soon as sustainable growth becomes a critically urgent concept in the states’ governance theories, on the win-win situation shall be economically feasible approaches and solutions. However, most of the educators/teachers are still in the linear market economy practice, which do not allow for revolutionary approaches to modern SDGs.
Presently, the new forms of teaching and learning are
necessary that can help students deal better with complexity,
ambiguity, uncertainty, with new values and moral dilemmas; in line with the
breaking the “business-as-usual” approach; the SDGs are going to challenge the
“education-as-usual” concept.
New approaches to
SDGs-learning/teaching are no longer an option, it’s a must. It is a
“journey together”, so-called new “social contract”: to making living places
healthy (in a modern meaning, sustainable), with growth perspectives only
through circular and bio-economies, and political guidance only through global
climate goals. The task is difficult but not impossible: all that could be done
using most advanced science, technology and innovation with regard to welfare
conditions for present and future generations.
It is obvious that present development sectors in most
states are not sustainable: hence, each region, country and community has to
make their own SDG-strategies. However, teaching SDGs shall have some common
denominators: e.g. in energy sector
-on renewable energy and energy efficiency, in transport sector – on non-polluting transportation means, in economics –on sustainable development
and circular economy, etc. with learning by good examples, which is of
paramount importance.
Teaching SDGs is entering universities in various ways: as a
rule, through already existing departments and faculties, i.e. just adding
“sustainability” to their titles with introduction of general-type SDG courses
for B.Sc. and M.Sc. levels geared for the faculty’s business and social
studies. So far, in most of the EU states the B.Sc. is mainly awarded in the areas of natural sciences,
humanities, business sciences, engineering sciences, mathematics and
informatics. Thus, SDGs have to find their ways into existing bachelor or/and
master studies.
However, Denmark
seems to be in the forefront of SDG studies: Southern Danish University, SDU
will start M.Sc. studies in all 17 SDGs. “This is not just a project or
strategy; it represents the SDU’s fundamental transformation”, acknowledges the
SDU’s website.
More in: https://www.sdu.dk/en/om_sdu/sdus_profil/voresverdensmaal/programerklaering
and
Conclusion
The success of implementing SDGs depends, first of all, at
the ability at states’ education policies to accommodate the 17 SDGs and 169
targets within the modern educational challenges. Teaching SDGs is partially
divided among several education policies’ levels: schools, colleagues, higher
education institutions. Teaching and training today’s youth means provide
contemporary skills to tomorrow’s policy- and economy- decision makers,
providing them with necessary basic and specific knowledge on SDGs components
in modernized national structural policies.
Higher education institutions shall teach the necessary
skills for implementing SDGs providing students with the needed general and
professional skills; long-term professional and vocational education/training
shall be available through people’s life span. More important is that high-
education institutions shall provide future decision-makers with valuable tools
and necessary skills to “govern and manage SDGs”.
Teachers education is already a priority in Unesco, which is
an example for the national education community; within its special work
programme on education, the Unesco’s Commission on Sustainable Development has
made a significant effort to help teachers worldwide not only to understand
sustainable development concepts and issues but also to learn how to cope with
interdisciplinary, values-laden subjects in established curricula.
Teaching and Learning for a Sustainable Future is Unesco’s
response to that challenge, and a major contribution to the United Nations
World Summit on Sustainable Development (Johannesburg, September 2002). By
making the program available as both a web site and a CDROM, UNESCO hopes to
reach as many teachers as possible across the world. The programme can be used
as it is, or in any adapted form to local, national or regional needs.
More in: http://www.unesco.org/education/tlsf/mods/theme_gs/mod0a.html
Note: Some recent publications in our magazine on SDGs
and education issues:
- Supporting sustainability: EU’s financial innovation.
February 2019. In:
http://www.baltic-course.com/eng/modern_eu/?doc=147597&ins_print.
- European dimension in education: perspectives for Latvia.
March 2019. In: http://www.baltic-course.com/eng/modern_eu/?doc=147940&ins_print ;
- Education and science in the Baltics’ future. March 2019.
In: http://www.baltic-course.com/eng/editors_note/?doc=20413&ins_print;
- Tackling Latvian economy and sustainability:
OECD’s assessment. June 2019. In:
http://www.baltic-course.com/eng/modern_eu/?doc=149553&ins_print;
- SDGs in the EU: monitoring progress. July 2019.
In: http://www.baltic-course.com/eng/editors_note/?doc=20637&ins_print.
- Teaching sustainability: new global initiative. July 2019.
In: http://www.baltic-course.com/eng/modern_eu/?doc=150440&ins_print.
