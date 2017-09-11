EU priorities: Baltic energy security

Eugene Eteris, European Studies Faculty, RSU, BC International Editor, Copenhagen, 25.07.2019.



European cooperation and solidarity in energy security is best seen in an important EU Energy Union project, which is aimed at connecting and syncronising the three Baltic States with the Central European electricity grid.

The EU’s present energy infrastructure is both aging and often do not fit into the modern socio-economic circumstances; in part, most of the Baltic States’ electricity networks are still connected to the old Soviet- Belarusian electricity-generation systems.

Besides, modern energy systems shall be suited to ensure security of supply and include energy production from renewable sources. It is expected that in recent years the upgrading of existing, and development of new energy transmission infrastructures in Europe will require investments of about €140 bn in electricity and at least €70 bn in gas.



Short history Since the beginning of its term at the end of 2014, the Commission has worked to build consensus among partners on the roadmap which has been finally agreed on with a set of targets to be fulfilled by 2025 for the full synchronisation.

In March 2019, the Connecting Europe Facility €323 mln grant agreement was signed to finance the first phase of the synchronisation process, covering 75% of the total investment volume to complete the first phase.

In May 2019, the formal extension of the continental European grid to the Baltic States' was approved within the European Network of Transmission System Operators; the process was initiated by Poland.

The European Commission constantly underlined that it was committed to facilitate decisive progress on the synchronisation and support the Baltic States intention while working towards implementing strategic energy infrastructure of the Baltic Sea region.

