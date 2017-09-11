EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Funds, Innovations, Modern EU
Commission’s plan to facilitate innovative SMEs in the member states
Already in
mid-2014, the European Commission recognised that the member states were lagging behind global
competitors in terms of business investment in innovation. The EU institutions
wanted to encourage national banks to lend to innovative business projects and
help research-intensive companies get access to financial resources; the
“lending” would help the states to invest about 3% of GDP in research and
development by 2020.
In June 2014, the
Commission and the European Investment Bank Group (EIB) launched a new
generation of EU financial instruments and advisory services to help innovative
firms access finance more easily.
The set of these instruments was called "InnovFin-EU
Finance for Innovators" (in short, ‘InnovFin”) and consisted of a range of
tailored products – from guarantees for intermediaries that lend to SMEs to
direct loans to enterprises - helping support the smallest to the largest
research and innovation (R&I) projects in the EU countries associated to
Horizon 2020, the EU research programme for 2014-20.
InnovFin was built on the success of the Risk-Sharing
Finance Facility, developed under the seventh EU framework programme for
research and technological development (FP7), which helped provide over €11
billion of finance to 114 R&I projects worth more than €30 bn.
Up to 2020, the
"InnovFin – EU Finance for Innovators" products will make available
more than €24 billion of financing for research and innovation (R&I) by
small, medium and large companies and the promoters of research
infrastructures. This finance is expected to support up to €48 billion of final
R&I investments.
More in the Commission press release:
http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-14-670_en.htm
InnovFin SME Guarantee Facility
The SME InnovFin Guarantee Facility has been supporting innovative entrepreneurs
from June 2016; the assistance will go up to the end of September 2020. The guarantee facility is deployed by eligible
local banks, leasing companies and guarantee institutions; once selected by
EIF, these local partners are acting as financial intermediaries.
Together with the
Commission, the EIF is covering a portion of the losses incurred by the
financial intermediaries on loans, leases and guarantees between € 25 000 and €
7.5 million which they provide under the InnovFin SME Guarantee Facility. In
this way, the EU and EIF allow the provision of more debt financing to
innovative SMEs and Small Mid-caps (up to 499 employees).
More in: https://www.eif.org/what_we_do/guarantees/single_eu_debt_instrument/innovfin-guarantee-facility/index.htm
Innovative SMEs can
rely on numerous financial instruments; at least four are of major interest:
= InnovFin TT (technology transfer),which
supports technology transfer projects through commercial demonstration and commercialization,
by targeting investments into technology transfer funds operating in the
pre-seed (including proof of concept) and seed stages. Its objective is to
accelerate technological innovations, especially in the areas of key enabling
technologies (including, but not limited to ICT, nanotechnology, bio-tech,
clean tech, and med tech) and other Horizon 2020 objectives, such as IP
promotion/exploitation (licensing, sale of patents) and spin-outs, spin-offs or
joint venture activities.
More in: https://www.eif.org/news_centre/publications/innovfin-technology-transfer-leaflet.htm
- InnovFin BA (innovative
business angels) targets funds pooled by business angels or business angel
co-investment funds investing into innovative early-stage enterprises and
social enterprises established or active in Participating Countries (see below)
operating in the sectors covered by Horizon 2020, including social impact.
InnovFin BA is open for experienced business angels wishing to team up and set
up their first BA funds, also in countries with less developed ecosystems for
early stage investments.
More in: https://www.eif.org/news_centre/publications/innovfin-business-angels-leaflet.htm
- InnovFin VC
(innovative venture capital) targets investments into venture capital funds
that provide funding to enterprises (including social enterprises) in their
early stage operating in Horizon 2020 sectors. Under InnovFin VC, EIF
seeks to invest in first closing of the funds and also in other closings,
especially if its intervention is catalytic to further fundraising.
“First-time” or “emerging” investment teams seeking for the first time
institutional fundraising are also eligible. Via selected venture capital
funds, EIF provides risk capital financing to enterprises in their seed,
start-up and other early stage phases investing predominantly in their “seed rounds”.
More in: https://www.eif.org/news_centre/publications/innovfin-venture-capital-leaflet.htm
- InnovFin FoF
(innovative fund-of-funds) targets investments into fund of funds holding or
targeting to build a portfolio of investments into underlying funds with
significant early stage focus. It also provides significant funding to
separately managed Pan European VC Fund-of-fund programme. EIF seeks
to invest in fund-of-funds which have wide geographical coverage of more than 3
countries and focus on early stage or follow balanced strategies with at least
30% early stage target allocation.
More in: https://www.eif.org/news_centre/publications/innovfin-funds-of-funds-leaflet.htm
Financial support for 11 “near-EU” countries
The mentioned financing instruments will target companies
using new technologies and producing new products in one of the eleven
countries where the facility is available (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina,
Bulgaria, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Moldova, the Republic of North Macedonia,
Romania, Serbia and Ukraine).
As of June 2019, the Commission has mobilised nearly €410
bn of additional investment: the EU is currently supporting 952,000 small
and medium businesses across Europe.
Specific
financial instruments managed by the European Investment Facility - so-called InnovFin SME Guarantee Facility - will bring
a total of €1.62 bn to innovative SMEs in eleven countries, including some
EU and “near-EU” states: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Georgia,
Germany, Greece, Moldova, the Republic of North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia and
Ukraine.
See more in: https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_19_4129
On the “general EU’s investment plan” in: https://ec.europa.eu/commission/priorities/jobs-growth-and-investment/investment-plan-europe-juncker-plan_en
The InnovFin SME
Guarantee Facility, in addition to “InnovFin
Equity” is part of the abovementioned “InnovFin – EU Finance for Innovators”
initiative launched by the European Commission and the EIB Group in the
framework of Horizon 2020.
Via InnovFin Equity,
EIF provides equity investments and co-investments to companies in their
pre-seed, seed, and start-up phases operating in innovative sectors covered by
Horizon 2020, including life sciences, clean energy and high-tech. Under
InnovFin Equity, EIF targets investments in around 45 funds, mobilizing a total
amount of € 4-5 bn to be invested in enterprises located or active in the EU
and Horizon 2020 Associated Countries (Participating Countries).
On Associated countries see: http://ec.europa.eu/research/participants/data/ref/h2020/grants_manual/hi/3cpart/h2020-hi-list-ac_en.pdf
InnovFin Equity contributes to the Pan-European Venture
Capital Fund-of-Funds programme.
More in: https://www.eif.org/what_we_do/equity/single_eu_equity_instrument/innovfin-equity/index.htm
