Lithuania mulls funding bachelor's degrees for young people from Ukraine's war zone

The Education, Science and Sport Ministry proposes to provide funds to help young people from Ukraine's war-hit eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk to complete a bachelor's degree in Lithuania, reported LETA/BNS.

The Cabinet is expected to discuss the proposal shortly.





Kestutis Butvydas, a spokesman for the education minister, has told BNS that up to 15 young people who have completed secondary education in Vilniaus Lietuviu Namai (Vilnius Lithuanians' House) would be eligible.





War-affected children from Ukraine have been given access to education in Lithuania since 2014.





According to the ministry, 15 children from Luhansk and Donetsk are enrolled in Vilniaus Lietuviu Namai annually. The Lithuanian government pays for the Ukrainian children's education and accommodation.