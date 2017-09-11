Education and Science, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Funds, Modern EU
European universities’ alliance for education quality
The European Commission’s initiative to increase education
quality and support cooperation was endorsed by the European Council in
December 2017; it aimed at uniting at least 20 European universities to push forward
the establishing of a European Education Area by 2025*). The concept of the “European
Universities” attracted applications from 54 alliances involving more than
300 higher education institutions from 28 EU states and other Erasmus+
Programme Countries. They replied to an Erasmus+ call on “European
Universities” launched in October 2018.
The first pull of 17
so-called “European Universities” (out of 54 applications) will act as a role model for other high
schools across the EU. They will enable the next generations of students to
experience Europe by studying in different countries and change higher
education in Europe while boosting excellence, competitiveness and inclusion.
Arranging consortiums
Baltic States’ “European Universities”
There are several universities in the three Baltic States
that acquired the title of being “European”. Thus, in the ECIUn group, among 12
other universities is Kauno Technologijos Universitetas, LT; in EU4Art group
(Alliance for common fine arts curriculum), among 4 - Latvijas Makslas Afademija,
LV; in the group FORTHEM (Fostering Outreach within European Regions,
Transnational Higher Education and Mobility), among 7 others - Latvijas
Universitate, LV; in ARQUS group (European University Alliance), among 7 others
- Vilniaus Universitetas, LT; and in the CONEXUS group (European University for
Smart Urban Coastal Sustainability) – among 5 others - Klaipedos Universitetas,
LT.
Financial support
In total, a budget of up to €85 million is available for the
first 17 “European
Universities”. Each
alliance will receive up to €5 million in the coming three years to start implementing their
plans and pave the way for other higher education institutions across the EU to
follow. Their progress will be closely monitored by the Commission.
The €60 million originally set aside for the new Erasmus+
initiative has been increased to €85 million allowing for the funding of 17
alliances rather than the 12 initially foreseen.
