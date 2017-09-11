EU – Baltic States, Modern EU
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 04.04.2019, 12:00
Moving towards a European transparency register for lobbyists
Since 2011, the Parliament and the Commission have jointly
operated a public register for interest representatives, e.g. lobbyists and
think tanks increasing their activities in the EU intuitions’ corridors; the
Council has been an observer in the discussions since 2014.
On 15 June 2017, the Conference of Presidents of the
European Parliament approved the Parliament's negotiating mandate and made it
public; the Council also adopted the negotiations in December 2017.
Business and citizens in the EU should expect that the EU
decision-making process is transparent and open: the more open the process, the
easier it is to ensure balanced representation and avoid undue pressure and
illegitimate access to decision-makers’ information. Hence, transparency is
also a key part of encouraging more active democratic principles in the EU.
The transparency register has been set up to answer core questions
such as what interests are being pursued, by whom and with what budgets. The
system is operated jointly by the European Parliament, the Commission and the
Council.
On transparency register see: http://ec.europa.eu/transparencyregister/public/homePage.do?redir=false&locale=en
Three rounds of talks
The negotiators and discussions among the three EU
legislative institutions are going on. In its “Better Regulation Agenda”
presented in May 2015, the
Commission started a policy-making process to further public discussion on scrutiny
and input. New stakeholder feedback mechanisms have already been set up, giving
the possibility to make views known to the Commission from the very start of
the preparation of an initiative on the basis of roadmaps and inception impact
assessments, as well as after a proposal is adopted by the Commission, in order
to feed into the legislative process in the Parliament and Council.
The “Transparency Register” is one of the key
tools for implementing the Commission's commitment to transparency. It covers
all activities carried out with the objective of influencing the law-making and
policy implementation processes of the EU institutions.
A first Transparency Register was established jointly by the
European Parliament and the Commission in
2011; it was updated through an Inter-institutional Agreement (IIA) agreed
in April 2014 and applied only to two EU institutions. The current register
includes over 9,800 entities bound by the Code of Conduct; its registrants
range from public affairs consultancies and law firms to trade and professional
associations, NGOs and academic organisations.
In September 2016,
the European Commission presented its second proposal for a new inter-institutional
agreement on a mandatory Transparency Register among the European
Parliament, the Council of the European Union and the European Commission. The
proposal aimed at strengthening the framework for transparent and ethical
interactions between interest representatives and the three EU institutions by
making meetings with lobbyist conditional on them being registered.
The proposal put in place a robust system ensuring the
transparency of lobbying activities, building on the existing voluntary register
subject to the minimum standards for the first time. Under these proposals,
meetings with decision-makers from the three institutions would become
conditional on prior registration in the Transparency Register. Since the
Commission introduced this rule for its own interactions with interest
representatives in November 2014, there were around 4,000 new entries in the register
by 2016.
The second proposal also clarified the scope of activities
and bodies covered, bolsters the monitoring and effective enforcement of the
Register's Code of Conduct for lobbyists and will simplify and improve the
quality of data through streamlined input requirements and increased quality
control. The Commission proposes to increase the resources available to achieve
this objective. Registrants who fail to comply with the Code of Conduct could
face temporary suspension of their interactions with the institutions or
removal from the Register.
See Commission’s press release on “mandatory transparent
register” in:
http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-16-3182_en.htm
The three institutions have been exploring ways to make
interactions with interest representatives conditional upon their prior
registration in the “transparency register”, in order to make
registration de facto mandatory for lobbyists. Although the
approaches still differ among the three legislative institutions, they reiterated
their common desire for a meaningful improvement on the status quo and agreed
to continue discussions.
In fact, it is a perfect sign that the Parliament agreed to publish meetings with
lobbyists; however, the EU need to move to a Transparency Register which makes
it de facto mandatory for lobbyists to register if they want meetings with EU
decision-makers; so the work will go on with the three EU institutions on
the technical aspects of instruments regarding the Transparency Register, in
order to achieve a political agreement between the three institutions as soon
as possible.
General reference at:http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_STATEMENT-19-1152_en.htm?locale=en
- 04.04.2019 ENTSO-E to provide key synchronization documents to Baltic countries
- 04.04.2019 Президент Керсти Кальюлайд на четверг созвала на первое заседание новый состав Рийгикогу
- 03.04.2019 Rail Baltica Global Forum 2019 in Vilnius – discussing financing, trends and project progress in 2019
- 03.04.2019 Президент Кальюлайд предложит Кае Каллас сформировать правительство
- 03.04.2019 Google to provide payment services from Ireland
- 03.04.2019 Google будет оказывать платежные услуги только из Ирландии
- 03.04.2019 Lithuanians plan to open iLunch restaurants in Moscow, Warsaw
- 03.04.2019 Rail Baltica Global Forum to gather 700+ participants in Vilnius
- 03.04.2019 Circular economy –new EU rules for plastic waste
- 03.04.2019 В Вильнюсе состоится форум Rail Baltica