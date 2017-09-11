European dimension in education: perspectives for Latvia

Eugene Eteris, European Studies Faculty, RSU, BC International Editor, Copenhagen, 15.03.2019.



Progressive education is a vital instrument in predicting future growth and formulating a sound public policy. Modern national governance is facing several challenges, which are already generally changing traditional approaches to labour markets, university’s education and new digital economy’s applications. Besides, sustainability and circular economy issues form a new trend in education and training.

The European Commission supports the EU states in ensuring that their education systems deliver. Recent analysis in EU's annual publication on education and training is an important part of this work. Citizenship education is the main focus of the 2018 report, reflecting the role of education in fostering engagement, inclusion and an understanding of citizens' rights. Using a range of examples, the Monitor finds that the EU states are working to ensure that young people learn how our democracies and institutions work and about the values the European Union is built on. The 2018-monitor also shows that the states have made further progress towards the targets for reforming and modernising education systems the EU set itself for 2020 – reaching or getting very close to some of them. The Commission’s policy in education, culture, youth and sport has a supplementary competence to the member states’ policies. Though, the Commission is closely watching the member states’ efforts in meeting the European targets for 2020 agreed by the states, e.g. to enable young people to become engaged communities’ members. The Commission given fresh impetus to this goal: in the beginning of 2018, the states adopted a recommendation on promoting European shared values in inclusive education and the European dimension of teaching. The EU institutions mainly help stimulating investment and support policy priorities in education.



European-2018 Education and Training Monitor The 2018 edition of the European Commission's Education and Training Monitor, finds that the EU states have made further progress towards the EU's targets set for 2020. The 2018 Monitor is the seventh edition of this annual report that shows how the EU's education and training systems are evolving by bringing together a wide array of evidence. It measures the EU's progress in the “EU’s education and training-2020” targets. The analysis of education challenges and trends recorded in the Monitor helps to inform the treatment of education issues in the annual European Semester process. Furthermore, it will help to identify where EU funding for education, training and skills should be targeted in the EU's next long-term budget. The EU targets in: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/education-and-training/eu-benchmarks The 2018-Education and Training Monitor shows the states’ progress and differences among countries with the needed reforms, e.g. in basic skills, where bigger efforts are required to ensure young people’s abilities to read, write and do maths properly to become active and responsible citizens. Thus, the share of pupils dropping out of school without a diploma fell to 10.6% in 2017, very close to the objective of less than 10% by 2020. This, nevertheless, still means that more than one in ten pupils faces difficult prospects for further education or for a solid entry into the labour market with fewer opportunities available for adult learning. The percentage of those completing tertiary education rose to 39.9%, almost reaching the goal of 40% agreed on for 2020. And already more than 95% of children aged four or older participated in early childhood education and care, slightly more than the target of at least 95%. The Monitor also looks at how much the EU states spend on education, which is an important investment in economic and social development. In 2016, public funding for education rose by 0.5% in real terms compared to the previous year. However, many states are still investing less in education than they did before the economic crisis, and thirteen EU states actually spent less, including the Baltic States.



EU education policy for 2020 There are eight EU’s benchmarks defined for the states’ policies facing 2020: An average of at least 15 % of adults should participate in lifelong learning.

The share of low-achieving 15-year-olds in reading, mathematics and science should be less than 15 %.

The share of 30-34 year-olds with tertiary educational attainment should be at least 40 %.

The share of early leavers from education and training should be less than 10 %.

At least 95 % of children between 4 years old and the age for starting compulsory primary education should participate in early childhood education.

The share of employed graduates (20-34 year-olds) having left education and training 1-3 years before the reference year should be at least 82 %.

An EU average of at least 20 % of higher education graduates should have had a period of higher education-related study or training (including work placements) abroad, representing a minimum of 15 ECTS credits or lasting a minimum of three months.

An EU average of at least 6 % of 18-34 year-olds with an initial vocational education and training (IVET) qualification should have had an IVET-related study or training period (including work placements) abroad lasting a minimum of two weeks, or less if documented by Europass. See targets in: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/education-and-training/eu-benchmarks The Monitor analyses the main challenges for European education systems and presents policies that can make them more responsive to societal and labour market needs. The report comprises a cross-country comparison, 28 in-depth country reports, and a webpage with additional data and information. Education is high on the EU’s political agenda: the Commission is working full speed with the states towards building a European education area by 2025, which is about enhancing learning, cooperation and excellence. It is also about opening up opportunities for all, strengthening values and enabling young people to develop a European identity. The reforms encouraged by the EU-2018 education and training monitor underpins the strengthened ambition in this area, with the Commission’s role in proposed measures to significantly boost funding for young people and learning in the EU's next long-term budget. On European education area in: https://ec.europa.eu/education/education-in-the-eu/european-education-area_en

