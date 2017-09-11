Business, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Markets and Companies, Modern EU
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 14.03.2019, 19:33
New rules for financing SMEs: changes in existing legislation
Facilitating SMEs' access to finance at each stage of their
development is central to the EU’s capital markets. Much has already been achieved
in facilitating SME's access to finance (e.g. through simplified prospectus
rules), in easing the requirements for SME’s growth to enable smaller companies
to get equity capital and debt finance (bonds), which entered into force in
January 2018. But more still needs to be done: the number of SME initial public
offerings today has halved compared to 2006-2007.
In May 2018, the European Commission proposed more
proportionate rules to support SME’s listing while safeguarding investor
protection and market integrity.
More in: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-18-3727_en.htm/
24.05.2018.
The Parliament and the
Council were acting swiftly to reach an agreement which demonstrated both the
SMEs’ importance for Union’s capital markets Union and unanimous decision “to funnel”
more investment into the SMEs in fostering innovations and growth.
SME growth markets
The EU initiative focuses on “SME growth
markets”, which is a new category of multilateral trading facilities created
by the “Markets in financial instruments directive”, MiFID II in January 2018
to facilitate access to capital for SMEs, i.e. companies that have an
average market capitalisation of not more than €200 million.
It is part of a broader set of measures announced
in 2017 in the context of the CMU Mid-Term Review, and aimed at making it
easier for high-growth SMEs to access public capital markets (the SME Listing
Package).
On MiFID II in: https://ec.europa.eu/info/law/markets-financial-instruments-mifid-ii-directive-2014-65-eu_en
Being a key element of the Capital Markets Union, CMU the
new rules will ensure that smaller businesses in the EU have access to
diversified sources of financing at each stage of their development. In
particular, the revised rules will make it cheaper and simpler for SMEs to
access public markets through the so-called “SME growth markets”, a new
category of trading venue dedicated to small issuers.
Listing on stock exchanges can give a significant boost to
small and medium enterprises, including a reduced dependence on bank funding, a
broader investor base, easier access to additional equity capital and debt
finance, and a higher public profile and brand recognition. More on CMU in:
Amending EU legislation
The proposal provides for amendments to two key pieces of the
EU’s financial services legislation, i.e. the “Market Abuse Regulation, MAR” and
the Prospectus
Regulation.
The amendments to the rules on market abuse aim
to strike a balance between cutting red tape for small
businesses while safeguarding market integrity and investor protection. The
revised framework also creates a common set of rules on liquidity contracts for
SME Growth Markets in all Member States while giving national competent authorities sufficient
flexibility to tailor market practices to local conditions. This will ensure
minimum liquidity and reduce volatility of SME shares. More in:
https://ec.europa.eu/info/business-economy-euro/banking-and-finance/financial-markets/securities-markets/ensuring-integrity-securities-markets_en
The changes to the Prospectus Regulation allow issuers in
SMEs markets to produce a lighter prospectus when transferring to a regulated
market (i.e. a main stock exchange), which can lead to significant cost-saving
for growing SMEs. New rules are making it easier and cheaper for SMEs to
access capital; they introduce simplification and flexibility for all types of
issuers, in particular for secondary issuances and frequent issuers which are
already known to capital markets. Besides, they improve prospectuses for
investors by introducing a retail investor-friendly summary of key information,
catering for the specific information and protection needs of investors.
On prospectus regulation in:
https://ec.europa.eu/info/business-economy-euro/banking-and-finance/financial-markets/securities-markets/securities-prospectus_en#prospectus-regulation
Further technical work will include a formal adoption of the
final texts on a) proposal
for a regulation amending the market abuse regulation and the prospectus
regulation, and b) regulation bringing technical adjustments to
MiFID II from December 2018.
General source:
http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-19-1568_en.htm?locale=en/
Brussels, 6 March 2019
