New rules for financing SMEs: changes in existing legislation

Eugene Eteris, European Studies Faculty, RSU, BC International Editor, Copenhagen, 14.03.2019.



The Commission together with the European Parliament and the member states reached a political agreement in March 2019 on new rules that will further help SMEs to finance their growth, to innovate, and create jobs.

Facilitating SMEs' access to finance at each stage of their development is central to the EU’s capital markets. Much has already been achieved in facilitating SME's access to finance (e.g. through simplified prospectus rules), in easing the requirements for SME’s growth to enable smaller companies to get equity capital and debt finance (bonds), which entered into force in January 2018. But more still needs to be done: the number of SME initial public offerings today has halved compared to 2006-2007. In May 2018, the European Commission proposed more proportionate rules to support SME’s listing while safeguarding investor protection and market integrity. More in: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-18-3727_en.htm/ 24.05.2018.

The Commission and the member states regard SMEs as important tools for the EU and national economies; hence the need to make sure that SMEs enjoy the best possible financing conditions to grow and innovate. Present political agreement is an important step in making the rules on SME's access to capital markets fit for that purposes. These measures will enable SMEs to develop and prosper without being hindered by unnecessary costs and red tape, while preserving a high level of market integrity and investor protection.

The Parliament and the Council were acting swiftly to reach an agreement which demonstrated both the SMEs’ importance for Union’s capital markets Union and unanimous decision “to funnel” more investment into the SMEs in fostering innovations and growth.



SME growth markets The EU initiative focuses on “SME growth markets”, which is a new category of multilateral trading facilities created by the “Markets in financial instruments directive”, MiFID II in January 2018 to facilitate access to capital for SMEs, i.e. companies that have an average market capitalisation of not more than €200 million. It is part of a broader set of measures announced in 2017 in the context of the CMU Mid-Term Review, and aimed at making it easier for high-growth SMEs to access public capital markets (the SME Listing Package). On MiFID II in: https://ec.europa.eu/info/law/markets-financial-instruments-mifid-ii-directive-2014-65-eu_en

Being a key element of the Capital Markets Union, CMU the new rules will ensure that smaller businesses in the EU have access to diversified sources of financing at each stage of their development. In particular, the revised rules will make it cheaper and simpler for SMEs to access public markets through the so-called “SME growth markets”, a new category of trading venue dedicated to small issuers.

Listing on stock exchanges can give a significant boost to small and medium enterprises, including a reduced dependence on bank funding, a broader investor base, easier access to additional equity capital and debt finance, and a higher public profile and brand recognition. More on CMU in: https://ec.europa.eu/info/business-economy-euro/growth-and-investment/capital-markets-union_en

