Friday, 18.01.2019, 22:51
Climate neutral Europe's strategy by 2050: effect for the Baltic States
At the end of 2018, the Commission adopted the strategic
long-term vision for a prosperous, modern, competitive and climate-neutral
economy by 2050; so-called "A Clean Planet for All" program.
The strategy shows how Europe can
lead the way to climate neutrality by investing into realistic technological
solutions, empowering citizens, and aligning action in key areas such as
industrial policy, finance, or research – while ensuring social fairness for a
just transition.
Clean energy for all
The strategy is built on the new
energy policy framework established under the "Clean Energy for All Europeans package".
The package empowers European consumers
to become fully active players in the energy transition and fixes two new
targets for the EU for 2030: a binding renewable
energy target of at least 32% and an energy efficiency target of at least 32.5%
- with a possible upward revision in 2023. For the
electricity market, it confirms the 2030
interconnection target of 15%, following on from the 10% target for
2020. These ambitious targets will stimulate Europe's industrial
competitiveness, boost growth and jobs, reduce energy bills, help tackle energy
poverty and improve air quality.
When these policies are fully
implemented, they will lead to steeper emission reductions for the whole EU
than anticipated – some 45% by 2030 relative to
1990 (compared to the existing target of a
40% reduction).
More on the package in:
https://ec.europa.eu/energy/en/topics/energy-strategy-and-energy-union/clean-energy-all-europeans
Creating a vision
Following the invitations by the
European Parliament and the European Council, the Commission's vision for a
climate-neutral future covers nearly all EU policies and is in line with the Paris Agreement's objective
to keep the global temperature increase to well below 2°C and pursue efforts to
keep it to 1.5°C.
The purpose of this long-term strategy is not to set
targets, but to create a vision and sense of direction, plan for it, and
inspire as well as enable stakeholders, researchers, entrepreneurs and citizens
alike to develop new and innovative industries, businesses and associated jobs.
The strategy suggests some options available for the
Baltic States' governments, business community and citizens to contribute to
the modernisation of national economies and improving the citizens' quality of
life.
The long-term strategy also seeks to ensure that such
transition's efforts shall be socially fair and enhances the competitiveness of
the Baltic States' economy and industry on global markets, securing high
quality jobs and sustainable growth, while also helping address numerous
environmental challenges, e.g. the air quality, waste management and promoting
biodiversity.
Joint actions
The road to a climate neutral economy
in the Baltic States would require joint
action in seven strategic areas: - energy efficiency, - deployment of
renewables, - clean, safe and connected mobility, - competitive national
industry and circular economy; - infrastructure and interconnections, -
bio-economy and reducing natural carbon; and - carbon capture and storage to
address pulluting and harmful emissions.
In the perspective, the Commission’s strategic action plan provides the Baltic
States' governing institutions, the business sector and local communities with
manment instruments to ensure active participation in coordinated development.
Related documents and weblinks:
