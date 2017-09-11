Climate neutral Europe's strategy by 2050: effect for the Baltic States

Eugene Eteris, European Studies Faculty, RSU, BC International Editor, Copenhagen, 15.01.2019.



The Baltic States can lead the way to climate neutrality by investing into realistic technological solutions and aligning action in such areas as industrial and agricultural policies, finance and research, etc. while ensuring socio-economic fairness during the transition.

At the end of 2018, the Commission adopted the strategic long-term vision for a prosperous, modern, competitive and climate-neutral economy by 2050; so-called "A Clean Planet for All" program.

The strategy shows how Europe can lead the way to climate neutrality by investing into realistic technological solutions, empowering citizens, and aligning action in key areas such as industrial policy, finance, or research – while ensuring social fairness for a just transition.



Clean energy for all The strategy is built on the new energy policy framework established under the "Clean Energy for All Europeans package".

The package empowers European consumers to become fully active players in the energy transition and fixes two new targets for the EU for 2030: a binding renewable energy target of at least 32% and an energy efficiency target of at least 32.5% - with a possible upward revision in 2023. For the electricity market, it confirms the 2030 interconnection target of 15%, following on from the 10% target for 2020. These ambitious targets will stimulate Europe's industrial competitiveness, boost growth and jobs, reduce energy bills, help tackle energy poverty and improve air quality.

When these policies are fully implemented, they will lead to steeper emission reductions for the whole EU than anticipated – some 45% by 2030 relative to 1990 (compared to the existing target of a 40% reduction).

More on the package in: https://ec.europa.eu/energy/en/topics/energy-strategy-and-energy-union/clean-energy-all-europeans

