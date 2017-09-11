Ecology, EU – Baltic States, Modern EU

Climate neutral Europe's strategy by 2050: effect for the Baltic States

Eugene Eteris, European Studies Faculty, RSU, BC International Editor, Copenhagen, 15.01.2019.
The Baltic States can lead the way to climate neutrality by investing into realistic technological solutions and aligning action in such areas as industrial and agricultural policies, finance and research, etc. while ensuring socio-economic fairness during the transition.

At the end of 2018, the Commission adopted the strategic long-term vision for a prosperous, modern, competitive and climate-neutral economy by 2050; so-called "A Clean Planet for All" program.


The strategy shows how Europe can lead the way to climate neutrality by investing into realistic technological solutions, empowering citizens, and aligning action in key areas such as industrial policy, finance, or research – while ensuring social fairness for a just transition.


Clean energy for all

The strategy is built on the new energy policy framework established under the "Clean Energy for All Europeans package".


The package empowers European consumers to become fully active players in the energy transition and fixes two new targets for the EU for 2030: a binding renewable energy target of at least 32% and an energy efficiency target of at least 32.5% - with a possible upward revision in 2023. For the electricity market, it confirms the 2030 interconnection target of 15%, following on from the 10% target for 2020. These ambitious targets will stimulate Europe's industrial competitiveness, boost growth and jobs, reduce energy bills, help tackle energy poverty and improve air quality.


When these policies are fully implemented, they will lead to steeper emission reductions for the whole EU than anticipated – some 45% by 2030 relative to 1990 (compared to the existing target of a 40% reduction).


https://ec.europa.eu/energy/en/topics/energy-strategy-and-energy-union/clean-energy-all-europeans


Creating a vision

Following the invitations by the European Parliament and the European Council, the Commission's vision for a climate-neutral future covers nearly all EU policies and is in line with the Paris Agreement's objective to keep the global temperature increase to well below 2°C and pursue efforts to keep it to 1.5°C.


The purpose of this long-term strategy is not to set targets, but to create a vision and sense of direction, plan for it, and inspire as well as enable stakeholders, researchers, entrepreneurs and citizens alike to develop new and innovative industries, businesses and associated jobs.

The strategy suggests some options available for the Baltic States' governments, business community and citizens to contribute to the modernisation of national economies and improving the citizens' quality of life.


The long-term strategy also seeks to ensure that such transition's efforts shall be socially fair and enhances the competitiveness of the Baltic States' economy and industry on global markets, securing high quality jobs and sustainable growth, while also helping address numerous environmental challenges, e.g. the air quality, waste management and promoting biodiversity.


Joint actions

The road to a climate neutral economy in the  Baltic States would require joint action in seven strategic areas: - energy efficiency, - deployment of renewables, - clean, safe and connected mobility, - competitive national industry and circular economy; - infrastructure and interconnections, - bio-economy and reducing natural carbon; and - carbon capture and storage to address pulluting and harmful emissions. 

 

In the perspective, the Commission’s strategic action plan provides the Baltic States' governing institutions, the business sector and local communities with manment instruments to ensure active participation in coordinated development.

The EU-wide information debate would follo to allow the EU states to adopt and submit ambitious national strategies by early 2020, in time for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

 

