Eastern Partnership should be maintained as a priority in the European Union's foreign policy – Rinkevics
Views were also shared on the situation in the Central African Republic.
After the Foreign Affairs Council, EU foreign ministers met with their
counterparts from the Eastern Partnership countries for a discussion on the
issues vital for the Eastern Partnership policy, including planning for the
10th anniversary of that policy.
Latvian Foreign Minister Rinkevics stated his confidence that the Eastern
Partnership should be maintained as a priority in the European Union’s foreign
policy; moreover, the partnership should be united.
"Latvia calls on the Eastern Partnership countries to pursue
sustainable results in their reforms targeting vital areas such as justice,
economy, gender equality, and the fight against corruption. Engagement with
civil society must also be strengthened and the partner countries’ capacity
built to counter disinformation and hybrid threats, especially ahead of
elections in Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine," said Rinkevics.
The Foreign Affairs Council meetings are held on a monthly basis. The
Foreign Affairs Council is chaired by the EU High Representative for Foreign
Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini.
