Eastern Partnership should be maintained as a priority in the European Union’s foreign policy – Rinkevics

On October 15, 2018, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics took part in the meeting of the European Union’s (EU) Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, at which EU foreign ministers discussed preparations for the European Council of October 18, as well as developments in Venezuela, with the focus on the humanitarian situation in the country, the migration crisis and its impact on the neighboring countries, informs LETA.

Edgars Rinkevics. BC.

Views were also shared on the situation in the Central African Republic.





After the Foreign Affairs Council, EU foreign ministers met with their counterparts from the Eastern Partnership countries for a discussion on the issues vital for the Eastern Partnership policy, including planning for the 10th anniversary of that policy.





Latvian Foreign Minister Rinkevics stated his confidence that the Eastern Partnership should be maintained as a priority in the European Union’s foreign policy; moreover, the partnership should be united.





"Latvia calls on the Eastern Partnership countries to pursue sustainable results in their reforms targeting vital areas such as justice, economy, gender equality, and the fight against corruption. Engagement with civil society must also be strengthened and the partner countries’ capacity built to counter disinformation and hybrid threats, especially ahead of elections in Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine," said Rinkevics.





The Foreign Affairs Council meetings are held on a monthly basis. The Foreign Affairs Council is chaired by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini.