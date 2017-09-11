Banks, Economics, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Modern EU
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 16.10.2018, 07:56
Lithuanian central banker doesn't expect ECB interest rate decisions until fall of 2019
"Asset
purchases are already being gradually reduced and, at the moment, I don't see
why we couldn't end it by the end of the year, as planned. As to interest
rates, I think it's still too early to speculate. Our guidelines say we
could start the discussion in the middle of next year so that we could make
decisions in the fall, if they need to be made, of course," he said.
Vasiliauskas
said decisions on interest rates would be based on data of that time and on the
future outlook, adding that the probability of decisions to be made in the fall
of 2019 did not necessarily mean that interest rates would be raised.
The Governing
Council member sees the so-called "trade wars" as posing the
greatest risks to the euro area and the EU as a whole, saying that
the growing possibility of a hard-Brexit would have a lesser impact
on the monetary policy.
"I'd
describe Brexit as only one of international factors, along with other factors
such as international trade restrictions, that might have an impact on the
monetary policy," Vasiliauskas told BNS.
"In
fact, Brexit isn't the key factor for the euro area. Trade wars are more
important in terms of the overall weight. All the more so because Britain's
latest figures show that its economy is developing despite forecasts about the
difficulties it may face," he said.
Vasiliauskas
does not expect Turkey's economic problems to have any major impact on the euro
area, but says things are much more difficult when it comes to the
situation in Italy.
"Turkey
alone is unlikely to have much effect on the situation in the euro
area, but if we had problems in other developing economies as well,
then, of course, we should keep a closer eye," he said.
"The
Italian factor is much bigger. Its economy is, for example, ten times larger
than that of Greece, which caused a really big headache some time
ago".
Given the
size of Italy's economy and its public debt, if the country found itself
in a trouble, this would pose a serious challenge for the euro area, the
Lithuanian central bank governor said.
"But
I'm sure Italy itself understands this perfectly well. The proposals we are now
receiving from Italy regarding next year's draft budget seem to indicate that
their initial positions have softened. Everyone understands that we are
all members of the same club," Vasiliauskas said.
Unlike in
Greece's case, the ECB already has a procedure in place for dealing with a
possible crisis in Italy, he noted.
- 16.10.2018 Решения ЕЦБ по процентам будут приняты не раньше осени 2019 года – глава ЦБ Литвы
- 16.10.2018 В Латвии начинается слушание показаний обвиняемых по уголовному делу о золитудской трагедии
- 15.10.2018 На Цифровой саммит в Таллинн приехали ИТ-министры и эксперты из 14 стран
- 15.10.2018 Digital Summit to bring IT ministers, entrepreneurs and experts from 14 countries to Tallinn
- 15.10.2018 Latvian tax authority launches criminal procedure against former high-ranking State Police official
- 15.10.2018 Estonian prosecutors say nothing criminal in 'roof money'
- 15.10.2018 Lithuania plans to export ready-to-bake pizzas, pets to Japan
- 15.10.2018 Правительство Латвии одобрило план бюджета на 2019 год
- 15.10.2018 Иностранные инвестиции в экономику Латвии снижаются 10 лет подряд
- 15.10.2018 Problems in banking and transit sectors hinder Latvia's economic development – Dombrovskis