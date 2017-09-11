EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Modern EU, Society
European socdems discussed future of left-wing ideas in Vilnius
During the discussion, social democrats from various European countries
underlined that social democrats must focus on taking care of people,
especially children and education, due to the ongoing changes in the working
environment and arising new digitalization-related challenges.
"People no longer feel safe and that insecurity is caused by
globalization, as well as global competition. How will they affect jobs, cities
we live in, how will they affect the future of our children? I think when we
consider priorities, we should restore confidence in the European project in
the upcoming year of EP election," EC Vice President Maros Sevcovic
said.
MEP Maria Joao Rodrigues underlined that the European Union should
seek to ensure better living conditions for all groups: men, women and
children.
"All target groups should have better standards ensured, including
working conditions and pension. (…) We always say that no matter what sector
you work in, you have two important guarantees – a clear employment contract and
access to social guarantees," she said.
The MEP underlined that social democrats are in favor of changes, adding,
however, that it's vital to support people and invest in education.
Gintautas
Paluckas, chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Lithuania, paid attention to
the fact that social democrats' issues are often seen as complex.
"Security is the main expectation of the European society. Not the
territorial but the economic one. We have to pay attention to the fact that
technological progress will increase market imbalances in the near
future," he said.
Paluckas also paid attention to the fact that technology and
digitalization are bringing new risks of new inequality forms.
The international social democratic forum aimed at discussing and
defining key development directions for left-wing democratic powers in
Lithuania and Europe.
