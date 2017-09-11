Employment, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Modern EU
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 28.09.2018, 15:49
Estonians working in Finland aspire to social citizenship – survey
"Estonian
immigrants strongly emphasized their wish to be good workers and taxpayers,
thus earning their place in the Finnish welfare state. This should, in their
view, place them in an equal position with native Finns," researcher Rolle Alho from the Swedish School of
Social Science at the University of Helsinki told the Finnish news agency STT.
Alho,
together with University of Tampere lecturer Markku Sippola, surveyed 51 Estonians living in Finland by
conducting with them biographical in-depth interviews.
"The
Estonian interviewees greatly appreciated the Finnish welfare state and
compared it to Estonia where an individual cannot expect similar support from
the state, for example after becoming unemployed," Alho said.
Based on
the interviews, Estonians have positive attitudes towards the institutions and
norms of the Finnish welfare state and wish to be fully valued members of the
Finnish society. The interviewees highlight their participation in the labor
market, diligent payment of taxes, justified use of the welfare benefits and
services offered by the Finnish state, and membership in trade unions and
unemployment funds.
On the
other hand, Estonians expressed negative attitudes towards other immigrant
groups and their wish to keep their distance from them, as in their view, these
other groups are non-deserving of social services as they do not contribute to
the Finnish welfare state. The distance to other immigrant groups, in some
cases, also appeared as racist comments on the immigrants who, according to the
interviewees, abuse the system, the researches noted.
"In
today's escalating immigration debate, one should keep in mind that it is
easier for Estonian people to merge with the Finnish society and learn the
language. Estonians do not experience racism and discrimination in the same way
as many other immigrant groups. On the other hand, the people we interviewed
have little understanding of the reasons why certain groups are more often left
without work and are unable to integrate into society as easily," Alho
points out.
In the
conclusions of the survey, the researches highlighted that the primary motive
for Estonian immigrants for taking up residence in Finland is becoming members
of the welfare state, and obtaining social citizenship. By working and paying
taxes, they will also contribute to the functioning of the welfare state.
"We
want to emphasize, however, that even though the Estonians appreciate the
security provided by the Finnish welfare state, their main reason for
immigration to Finland is not social subsidies and full enjoyment of them, but
the relatively high salaries and good working conditions," Alho said.
"According to our conclusions, the Estonian desire to support the Finnish
welfare system is explained by their experience that in risk situations, the
Finnish society does more to protect its members," he added.
The article
summarizing the results of the research by Alho and Sippola, "Estonian
Migrants' Aspiration for Social Citizenship in Finland: Embracing the Finnish
Welfare State and Distancing from the Non-Deserving," is published in the
Journal of International Migration and Integration.
- 28.09.2018 Manufacturer of ID-cards Gemalto regrets decision to end out-of-court negotiations
- 28.09.2018 Estonia shares e-governance experience at UN
- 28.09.2018 In Estonia the state may start covering expenses related to listing private companies
- 28.09.2018 Latvian and Lithuanian foreign ministers to present the first Balts Award next week
- 28.09.2018 H&M raises Q1-3 revenue in Lithuania by 6%
- 28.09.2018 Лизинговые автомобили из Эстонии по-прежнему не пускают через границу в Нарве
- 28.09.2018 Stable turnover growth retail trade enterprises continued in Estonia
- 28.09.2018 Эстонцы все чаще платят с помощью банковских карт – SEB
- 28.09.2018 «Минималку» в Литве предлагают поднять до 430 евро, реально – до 555 евро
- 28.09.2018 На площади Вабадузе можно будет проверить состояние своего сердца