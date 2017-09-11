EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Funds, Latvia, Modern EU
Thursday, 06.09.2018, 13:05
EU and Altum in support for Latvian SMEs
There is a special European Commission’s Programme for
Employment and Social Innovation (EaSI), which aims at contributing to the
implementation of the EU-2020 strategy. The idea is to support high level
employment, guarantee adequate social protection, as well as combating social
exclusion, poverty while improving working conditions in the member states.
The central pillar of the EU’s investment plan is the
European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI). It is to help use of liquidity
held by the European financial institutions, corporations and individuals at a
time when public resources are scarce.
The Commission works together with its strategic partner,
the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group. The EFSI supports strategic
investments in key areas such as infrastructure, energy efficiency and
renewable energy, research and innovation, environment, agriculture, digital
technology, education, health and social projects. It also helps small
businesses to start up, to grow and to expand by providing risk finance.
The EFSI is an EU-budget guarantee providing the EIB Group
with a first loss protection. This
means that the EIB Group is able to provide financing to higher-risk projects
than they normally would. An independent investment committee uses strict
criteria to decide whether a project is eligible for EFSI support.
New EaSI’s guarantee agreement allows ALTUM to provide loans
to 600 micro-entrepreneurs over the next 3 years across Latvia. See more in:
http://ec.europa.eu/social/main.jsp?langId=en&catId=89&newsId=9175&furtherNews=yes&furtherNews=yes
About the EU’s strategic investment fund: https://ec.europa.eu/commission/priorities/jobs-growth-and-investment/investment-plan-europe-juncker-plan/european-fund-strategic-investments-efsi_en#abouttheefsi.
About European investment fund see:
Under EaSI, EIF has been entrusted by the European
Commission to manage the following financial instruments:
- EaSI Guarantee Instrument: to
increase access to finance for social enterprises, micro-enterprises
and vulnerable groups; and
- EaSI Capacity Building Investments
Window: to build up the institutional capacity of micro-credit and
social finance providers. More on that in:
http://www.eif.org/what_we_do/microfinance/easi/index.htm
The readers can use other valuable information on EaSI in the
European Commission’s websites:
- EU Programme for Employment and Social Innovation (EaSI); -
Supporting entrepreneurs and the self-employed - Microfinance;
- Supporting entrepreneurs and the self-employed - Social
entrepreneurship; - Microfinance and Social Entrepreneurship axis of EaSI.
Supporting SMEs
Latvian micro-entrepreneurs will be able to benefit from
loans at a reduced interest rate with lower collateral requirements under the
EU supported programme; ALTUM in Latvia will primarily target start-ups and
small businesses.
Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and
Labour Mobility, Marianne Thyssen, underlined
that with the help of EU funding,
Latvian ALTUM will improve access to finance for about 600 micro-enterprises in
Latvia, many of whom face difficulties in accessing credit from traditional
banking sources.
According to the
Commission, the new EaSI guarantee agreement will allow micro-entrepreneurs to
benefit from loans with favourable conditions. This shows again that the
European Commission, through the EaSI programme, tries to boost employment and
get more people into jobs in the member states.
The EaSI Guarantee scheme was launched in June
2015 and is funded by the European Commission and managed by the European
Investment Fund.
On EU’s guarantee in: http://ec.europa.eu/social/main.jsp?catId=1084&langId=en
EIF will not provide direct financial support to enterprises
but will implement the facility through local financial intermediaries, such as
microfinance, social finance and guarantee institutions, as well as banks
active across the EU states and additional countries that are participating in
the EaSI programme.
These intermediaries will deal with interested parties
directly to provide support under the EaSI Guarantee.
More on the European micro-finances
The Microfinance and Social Entrepreneurship (MF/SE) axis
supports actions in two thematic sections: - microcredit and microloans for
vulnerable groups and micro-enterprises; and -social
entrepreneurship.
The support’s objectives will help to:
- Increase access to, and the availability of, microfinance
for vulnerable groups who want to set up or develop their business and
micro-enterprises.
- Build up the institutional capacity of microcredit
providers; and
- Support the development of social enterprises, in
particular by facilitating access to finance.
More in: http://ec.europa.eu/social/main.jsp?catId=1084&langId=en
Already in 2018, about 96 mln EUR is available for interested
microcredit providers and social enterprise through the EaSI Guarantee. The
amounts will enable microcredit providers and social enterprise investors to
reach out to entrepreneurs they would not have been able to finance otherwise
for risk considerations. The Commission has selected the European Investment
Fund as its entrusted entity to implement the EaSI Guarantee.
To apply for the EaSI Guarantee (direct or
counter-guarantee), interested SMEs have to connect the EU’s website at: http://www.eif.org/what_we_do/microfinance/easi/index.htm.
