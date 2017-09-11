Jeroen Weites appointed Olainfarm CEO

Jeroen Weites has been appointed the new Chairman of Olainfarm pharmaceutical group's Management Board and the group's new CEO, LETA was told the company.

According to information provided by the company, over 30 new pharmaceutical products have been successfully introduced in international markets under Weites' leadership.





Weites has been the General Manager of Global Healthcare in Sanofi, Bulgaria since 2014, and has led Sanofi's General Medicine South Europe and North Europe clusters, where his key task was to ensure successful transformation processes for the company. Between 2010 and 2014, he held the position of Senior Director at Sanofi Genzyme, France, primarily responsible for implementing, managing and advising on new European markets as well as developing launch strategies in Japan and China. He also previously held senior positions at UCB Pharma Brussels in Brussels, Belgium and at Biogen Idec in Boston, USA.





Weites is entrusted with the overall management and strategic development of the Olainfarm Group as well as new market niche and sales market expansion.

Previous Olainfarm CEO Lauris Macijevskis will stay on the company's board.

"We are pleased that management team is joined by such an experienced senior executive with considerable expertise in big pharma management, ensuring the companies' chosen direction of transformation and the growth of business operating income. Europe is one of the markets where JSC Olainfarm wants to grow, while maintaining a solid position in strategically important CIS markets. I am convinced that the addition of such an experienced executive offers real opportunities for the company to develop to a new level. We greatly appreciate the contribution of the current management board under the leadership of L. Macijevskis at such a vital stage for the company and we are delighted he remains on the board. As we move forward, we intend to continue strengthening our management team," said Gundars Berzins, Chairman of Olainfarm Supervisory Board.





Weites said: "I am delighted to have the opportunity to use my experience in business operations in Europe, CIS and Asia, when joining the Olainfarm team in such a vital stage of development. I have familiarized myself with Olainfarm's historical success, product portfolios and performance figures, which are all impressive and we must not settle here. Olainfarm has the opportunity to not only become a success story in Latvia but in all the Baltics, where the contribution of every single employee plays a significant role."





Macijevskis, Raimonds Terentjevs, Signe Baldere-Sildedze, Milana Belevica and Martins Purins remain on the Olainfarm Board.





As reported, Olainfarm pharmaceutical group turned over EUR 66.392 million in the first half of 2019, which is an increase of 7% against the same period a year ago, and the group's profit more than doubled to EUR 12.461 mln.





Olainfarm makes medicines, food supplements, active pharmaceutical ingredients and chemical substances. Olainfarm shares are quoted on the Main List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.