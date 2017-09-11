Latvia: PM tasks health minister to prepare new model for medics' wages by January 31

Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins (New Unity) has tasked Health Minister Ilze Vinkele (For Development) to prepare a new model for medics' wages until January 31, 2020, the prime minister's office reported.

The prime minister met with the health minister today to discuss the minister's vision on improvements in the health care system. Karins on Tuesday issued a resolution, saying that Vinkele by January 31 should present a proposal on a new model for medics' wages.





Karins said that, understanding the situation in the health care sector, the government has resolved to continue work on allocating additional funding to the sector when working on 2021 and 2022 budgets.





"However, improvements are necessary in the health care sector already now that do not require any additional investments but would make it more transparent, efficient and accessible. Today with the minister we discussed her vision about priority tasks in the health care sector. I expect her to present them to the government and the society soon," said Karins.





The prime minister and the health minister agreed that on December 10 the minister will come up with a proposal on the hospital network. In early December the minister should also prepare a report on the progress of the health care system reform and proposals for its improvement.





Vinkele said in her Twitter post that the new wage system will be more transparent and understandable. "We will be ready to present the first draft in January. I promise discussions with all involved parties," she said.