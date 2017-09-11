Estonia, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 22.11.2019, 10:57
Liquor store workers near Estonian-Latvian border concerned about rising excise duties
BC, Tallinn, 22.11.2019.Print version
Some 40 workers from liquor stores operating near the Estonian-Latvian border protested the planned hike in excise duty rates on alcohol in Riga with some participants also coming from the border town of Valka, according to the regional Louna-Eesti Postimees information reports LETA/BNS.
Ance Andrejeva-Empele, online news editor with the North Latvian newspaper Ziemellatvija, said that the rallies are organized by store owners. The protesters feared that the excise duty hike would reduce cross border trade, thus also eliminating some 150 jobs in the area.
The excise duty rate on alcohol is to rise 30 percent in Latvia from March 2020. While Latvia countered Estonia's decision to lower the excise duties by also reducing its duty rates on strong alcohol by 15 percent, the rate will rise again from March 1 as planned earlier.
Other articles:
- 29.11.2019 На Рижском Центральном рынке задержано несколько человек
- 22.11.2019 Turnover of Latvijas Pasts postal company up 13.4% in 9 months
- 21.11.2019 Latvia: The manufacturing sector is facing a period of challenges
- 21.11.2019 Estonia: Average gross hourly earnings continue to increase
- 21.11.2019 Эстонские крысы вывели из строя кабель государственной сети
- 21.11.2019 Минфин Латвии обещает более эффективную блокировку нелицензированных азартных игр в 2020 году
- 21.11.2019 Грузооборот эстонских портов уменьшился на 4,9%
- 21.11.2019 Американские бронированные внедорожники обойдутся Литве в 145 млн. евро
- 21.11.2019 МОСРР снова угрожает роспуском Рижской думе
- 21.11.2019 О ценности и судьбах художественных коллекций