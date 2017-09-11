Medical workers to stage another protest at Saeima and call for dissolution of Saeima and Vinkele's resignation

On November 28, the Trade Union of Health and Social Care Employees of Latvia will hold a protest in front of the Saeima building to demand dissolution of the parliament, express no confidence in Health Minister Ilze Vinkele (For Development/For) and ask the president to return the 2020 budget to Saeima for a repeat review.

On the same day, the union will turn to the Central Election Commission with a proposal to launch a signature drive for dissolution of Saeima, the union's chairman Valdis Keris told LETA.





Details of next week's protest are still to be decided, Keris said.





Meanwhile, unions of medical workers will look into the matter in the coming days, but both Ilze Aizsilniece, president of the Latvian Medical Association, and Karlis Racenis, chairman of the board at the Latvian Junior Doctors' Association, stressed the need for another protest.





As reported, Saeima passed the 2020 state budget bill in the final reading on November 14, which stipulates that approximately EUR 60 mln will be allotted to increase health workers' salaries next year. This amount, however, is smaller by half than EUR 120 mln Saeima said last year it would earmark for the purpose.