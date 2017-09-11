Atria: Meat consumption in Estonia continuing to grow

Olle Horm, executive director of the Estonian branch of the Finnish meat processing group Atria, said that while the group is involved in the provision of alternatives to meat outside Estonia, meat consumption is continuing to grow in Estonia, informed LETA/BNS.

"What Estonia stands out for in the group is the fact that, unlike Scandinavia, meat consumption here is not down, but growing," Horm told.





According to latest data from Statistics Estonia, meat consumption rose to 87 kilograms per person a year last year.





"Considering that, after the outbreak of African swine fever in Estonia three years, the number of pigs has drastically fallen in Estonia and the country's rate of self-supply in pork has fallen to around 70%, satisfying the desire of the Estonian people for meat is quite difficult," Horm said.





The Finnish meatpacking group HKScan, owner of the Rakvere meatpacking plant, and Hes-Pro (Finland) Oy, part of the same group of companies as the fast food chain Hesburger, have signed a cooperation agreement to develop, produce and launch plant-based protein products.





Change in consumer buying behavior has increased the demand for plant-based protein products and both the companies want to be strongly present in this growth. In line with the cooperation agreement, HKScan will launch plant-based protein products during the first half of 2020, first in the food service channel and later in retail, the company said.