Burovs suspends board of RNP housing manager, reinstates Riga Central Market board

In a press conference today, Burovs announced that he has decided to approve Ernests Sailitis a council member of Rigas Satiksme municipal public transport company. Saulitis will also chair the RNP board.





RNP board chairman so far was Aivars Gontarevs, and board member were Rolands Pogulis and Ivo Lecis.





As reported, with support from opposition members of Riga City Council, Vadims Baranniks was today dismissed as Riga vice-mayor.



