Burovs suspends board of RNP housing manager, reinstates Riga Central Market board
Riga Mayor Olegs Burovs (Honor To Serve) has decided to suspend the board of Rigas Namu Parvaldnieks (RNP) municipal housing manager, and has reinstated the board of Rigas Centraltirgus (Riga Central Market) that was earlier suspended by former vice mayor Vadims Baranniks (Faction of Independent Lawmakers).
In a press conference today, Burovs announced that he has decided to approve Ernests Sailitis a council member of Rigas Satiksme municipal public transport company. Saulitis will also chair the RNP board.
RNP board chairman so far was Aivars Gontarevs, and board member were Rolands Pogulis and Ivo Lecis.
As reported, with support from opposition members of Riga City Council, Vadims Baranniks was today dismissed as Riga vice-mayor.
