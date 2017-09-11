Riga vice mayor suspends board of Riga Central Market

Riga Vice Mayor Vadims Baranniks has suspended the board of Rigas Centraltirgus (Riga Central Market), municipal market operator, the vice mayor confirmed in a conversation with LETA.

He explained that today the company's management had a meeting about the budget amendments, which were negatively assessed by the Riga City Council property department.





"The department did not approve of the board's approach in adopting the amendments and claimed that the company is losing debtors, and there is a high probability of loss for a second consecutive year. Today, it was not clear to me how the board will solve the situation," he said.





According to Baranniks, he had asked the board to assess their suitability for the post and tender resignation. The board members left the meeting, and as a result, the vice mayor decided to suspend the board.





Suspended board chairman Artis Druvinieks told LETA that Baranniks decision is ungrounded and there had been no meeting today. "When we arrived to a meeting, Baranniks wanted to make us sign resignation tenders without any further explanations. We refused to do that, and he just suspended us," he said.





Druvinieks admitted that the Riga City Council department had objections to the amendments, but the company's board had improved the proposal and submitted it for a repeated assessment. He said that the board has not even seen the final assessment on the budget amendments. "It is unpleasant that such high-level official as Baranniks is falsifying facts," he said.





"There were objections to the work with debtors. We have an approved action plan for a time period until 2022. The current indicators have been presented out of context. The fact that the indicators at present are bad, does not mean that they will not improve in six months or a year," he said.





Rigas Centraltirgus board chairman was Artis Druvinieks, and board members were Kaspars Zauls and Valdis Karnitis.





The newly appointed board chairman is Aigars Apsitis, and new board members are Guntars Grinvalds and Maksims Danovskis.





According to Firmas.lv, in 2018, Rigas Centraltirgus posted EUR 6.99 mln in turnover and sustained loss worth EUR 100,473.