Gercikovs sets up new company, Dzintars Beauty

Ilja Gercikovs, the beneficial owner of the joint-stock cosmetics producer Dzintars, has set up a new company, Dzintars Beauty, according to Firmas.lv writes LETA.

The new company's share capital is EUR 2,800 and Gercikovs is its sole owner and board member.





Dzintars Beauty was registered on October 29, its registered address is 7 Baznicas Street 14.





As reported, the Riga Pardaugava Court will today begin reviewing insolvency administrator Mareks Diks' insolvency claim against Dzintars. The insolvency claim was received on October 21 this year.





Diks told LETA that alterations to the legal protection process prepared by Dzintars had not been approved by the company's creditors, hence the insolvency claim.

Creditors' claims against the company stood at EUR 11,462,355 last year. Dzintars' secured creditors are the State Revenue Service and Development Finance Institution Altum.





In 2017, Dzintars posted EUR 6.284 mln in turnover and EUR 1.766 mln in losses. The company's 2018 report has not yet been released. The company was registered in 1991, its share capital is EUR 2.817 mln.