Candidates invited to apply for Daile Theater board member's post

The Culture Ministry has invited candidates to apply for the vacant post of Daile Theater board member; applications will be accepted until December 2, as the ministry's representative Lita Kokale informed LETA.

Requirements on the candidates include impeccable reputation, higher education in social science or humanities, at least two years experience of working in a senior position at a state or municipal institution or company over the past seven years.





The candidates also must have a perfect command of Latvian and at least two foreign languages, including English, knowledge of culture, especially theater, and understand the operations and management, including financial management, of a state-owned company. The candidates also must have good social and communication skills, strategic planning, good work organization and leadership skills.





Applicants will also have to submit their assessment of the theater's performance during the past three years and a five-year future vision, said Kokale.





According to the law, the Daile Theater board member will be paid a monthly salary of EUR 3,801 after tax.





The candidates for Daile Theater board member will be assessed by a commission, chaired by the Culture Ministry's State Secretary Dace Vilsone and made up of Culture Ministry official Iluta Treija, New Riga Theater board member Gundega Palma, Cross-Sectoral Coordination center official Kristine Priede.





As reported, Daile Theater's Managing Director Andris Vitols has decided to step down after ten years in this job. Vitols' decision follows just weeks after a "coup" staged by a group of actors led to the resignation of the theater's artistic director Dz. Dz. Dzilindzers.